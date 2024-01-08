News Advertising
Ben Bold
1 day ago

Saatchi & Saatchi wins Ibis global creative business

Appointment extends Publicis Groupe's existing relationship with parent company Accor.

Saatchi & Saatchi wins Ibis global creative business
Saatchi & Saatchi UK has won the global creative account for Accor's budget hotel brand Ibis following a pitch involving a number of undisclosed agencies.
 
The agency takes charge of strategy and creative for the group of hotels – spanning Ibis, Ibis Budget and Ibis Styles – devising and implementing a cross-region repositioning across the brand's markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Brazil and India.
 
Saatchi & Saatchi's debut work will "celebrate the brand's worldwide heritage as both a leader and pioneer in the hospitality segment".
 
There was no incumbent. The appointment extends parent Publicis Groupe's relationship with Accor, marking the first time the group has handled the hotel group's economy business.
 
James Denton-Clark, Saatchi & Saatchi's chief executive, said: "Great to welcome Ibis and Accor to the Saatchi family. Ibis is a household name across the globe, one of the original disruptors that broke conventions and democratised mass travel. The pandemic shifted real-world needs, and travel and hospitality have never been so exciting or challenging. We're privileged to be chosen to help with their next mission, and excited to get 2024 off to a fast start."
 
Nina Crazover, Accor's global senior vice-president of economy brands, said: "Ibis is the world-leading brand in the economy segment, and we're thrilled to kick start a new chapter with Saatchi & Saatchi. We clicked on the strategy and are excited by the work; I can't wait to get it out in the world."
 
At the end of last year, Accor hired Accenture Song to handle global personalised marketing and communication content for customers. 
 
In 2020, Jungle Creations' ad agency The Wilds won the social media account for the group, spanning Ibis, Ibis Styles, Ibis Budget, Mercure and Novotel.
 
Publicis Conseil in Paris works with Accor across a range of its luxury brands.
