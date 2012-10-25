Search
Saatchi & Saatchi wins Ibis global creative business
Appointment extends Publicis Groupe's existing relationship with parent company Accor.
Oct 25, 2012
Digital happenings this week from the IBM, Yahoo, Ibis and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
Oct 22, 2012
Ibis launches world's biggest virtual pillowfight as part of re-branding exercise
SINGAPORE – Ibis is aiming to launch the “world’s biggest virtual pillow fight” on social media campaign as part of its global rebranding exercise.
