Saatchi & Saatchi wins Ibis global creative business
1 day ago
Ben Bold

Appointment extends Publicis Groupe's existing relationship with parent company Accor.

Digital happenings this week from the IBM, Yahoo, Ibis and more
Oct 25, 2012
Staff Writer

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ibis launches world's biggest virtual pillowfight as part of re-branding exercise
Oct 22, 2012
Staff Reporters

Ibis launches world's biggest virtual pillowfight as part of re-branding exercise

SINGAPORE – Ibis is aiming to launch the “world’s biggest virtual pillow fight” on social media campaign as part of its global rebranding exercise.

