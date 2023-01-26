News
Charlotte Rawlings
Jan 27, 2023

Saatchi & Saatchi appoints James Denton-Clark as chief executive

Denton-Clark replaces Chris Kay, who joined in November 2021.

Saatchi & Saatchi appoints James Denton-Clark as chief executive

Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed James Denton-Clark, the chief executive of Accenture Song, as its CEO.

Denton-Clark will join the business in July and take over from Chris Kay, who is relocating overseas after a little more than a year working at the agency.

Denton-Clark becomes part of the Saatchi & Saatchi leadership team, which comprises Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer, Richard Huntington, chief strategy officer, Jess Ringshall, chief production officer, and Sarah Jenkins, managing director.

The above will now report to Denton-Clark, while he will report directly to Annette King, chief executive of Publicis Groupe UK.

“James is an accomplished creative leader with a great passion for what we do,” King said. “Over the past decade, he has led transformative client partnerships, growing brands and nurturing talent. Saatchi & Saatchi is a special agency and James’ curiosity, and entrepreneurial leadership style will energise the agency.”

King added that the business will go on to “even bigger and better things with James at the helm”.

Denton-Clark has spent the past 12 years at Karmarama – now Accenture Song – and led the agency through its sale to Accenture in 2016 and the subsequent integration.

Prior to his role as chief executive, he was chief client officer and managing director at the shop. He also spent four-and-a-half years at BMB as group account director after joining from DDB, where he spent three years as business director. 

“As far back as I can remember I always wanted to be at Saatchis,” Denton-Clark said. “They’re the original creative entrepreneurs. There's magic there that endures, and is still there in spades today. I can't wait to belong to that, partnering with Franki, Jess, SJ and Richard in the next chapter.”

Saatchi & Saatchi announced Kay’s hire in June 2021; he then joined that November from 72andSunny.

In May 2022, his role was extended to include leading Publicis Groupe's pan-agency creative practice. This resulted in him effectively succeeding Magnus Djaba, to whom he previously reported and who was promoted to global chief client officer in November 2021.

Commenting on his departure, King said Kay had made a big impact and that the agency has benefitted from his "impressive energy and leadership".

Kay said: “This has been a tough decision as the effort of the Saatchi crew and the momentum over the last 18 months has been pretty stellar.

“That said, sometimes you need to take a breath and make a life decision about what makes you the happiest and for my family, that’s moving back overseas.

“Until I leave in July, I will give it my all to help the Saatchi brand, and the broader creative practice, continue to shine in any way I can.”

In December, Saatchi & Saatchi UK has hired three creative directors to work alongside chief creative officer Franki Goodwin.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Sandy Wu, Saatchi & Saatchi
Nov 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Sandy Wu, Saatchi & Saatchi

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head group-wide creative practice
May 26, 2022
Ben Bold

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head ...

Agency Report Card 2018: Saatchi & Saatchi
The Information
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2018: Saatchi & Saatchi

Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore
Jan 15, 2019
Staff Reporters

Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.