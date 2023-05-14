Advertising Digital News
Brandon Doerrer
22 hours ago

Roblox violates creator ad guidelines, watchdog finds

Roblox will take further measures to comply with creator disclosure recommendations from the Children’s Advertising Review Unit.

Roblox violates creator ad guidelines, watchdog finds

Advertising watchdog the Children’s Advertising Review Unit (CARU) has found Roblox in violation of guidelines that require social media creators to disclose material connections to companies they promote, the latest in a string of rulings taking aim at the game platform’s ad policies.

In a report released on Friday, CARU determined that creators earning commissions and promotion through the Roblox Video Stars Program “did not clearly and conspicuously disclose their material connection to Roblox in their videos in a way children can understand.” 

While some creators meet these standards, CARU said many do not disclose that they’re paid through an affiliate program when their audiences — a large proportion of which sit within the f 9 to 12-year-old age range — purchase in-game currency Robux. CARU also stated that Roblox does not provide creators with adequate guidance and tools to make disclosures.

While Roblox does have an “Influencer Monitoring Program” that requires employees to periodically and randomly check creator posts to ensure compliance with platform rules, policies and Federal Trade Commission endorsement guidelines, CARU found that the program doesn’t “specifically address how to make adequate disclosures to children.”

CARU recommended that Roblox ramp up monitoring efforts and modify its Video Stars Program to provide creators with more guidance and examples of how to clearly disclose material connections to children.

In a statement to advertisers referenced in CARU’s report, Roblox agreed to “comply with CARU’s recommendations regarding influencers and ask that our influencers with child-directed content use the word ‘paid’ in their disclosures.” Roblox also noted that many creators don’t target children as their primary audience.

Roblox has previously stated that around half of its 58.8 million daily active users are under 13 years of age.

“We are disappointed with the CARU decision and attempts to correct factual inaccuracies were not considered,” a Roblox spokesperson said in a statement sent to Campaign US. “Roblox has robust policies and procedures that far exceed its legal obligations in order to create a safe environment for all users.”

In March, Roblox announced that it will ban all advertising aimed at children under 13 starting on June 15 after consumer advocacy group Truth in Advertising designated an in-game Walmart ad as “stealth marketing” for failing to delineate between advertising and organic content. 

Roblox defines advertising as any in-game content designed to promote products or services outside of the game and will require developers to identify and label ads to users in virtual worlds.

As part of its review, CARU also noted that Roblox doesn’t adequately label in-game ads to children nor disclose what video content is part of an ad, but noted that once the game’s new ad policy kicks into effect next month, these concerns “will no longer be at issue.”

In its report, CARU also said it is working with Roblox to align the game company’s privacy practices with its own guidelines and with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

Roblox posted $655 million in revenue in its Q1 earnings but didn’t break out how much of its revenue was accumulated from ad spend versus other revenue streams such as its cut of in-game purchases.

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

1 ‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

2 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

3 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

4 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

5 Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

6 Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

7 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

8 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Inside FairPrice's retail media strategy to help brands target consumers

9 Inside FairPrice's retail media strategy to help brands target consumers

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

10 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

Related Articles

H&M goes virtual with immersive Roblox experience
Jan 5, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

H&M goes virtual with immersive Roblox experience

Givenchy’s Beauty House taps into Roblox’s metaversal goldmine
Jun 9, 2022
Bethanie Ryder

Givenchy’s Beauty House taps into Roblox’s ...

Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox
May 17, 2022
Fayola Douglas

Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox

Netflix launches interactive Stranger Things world in Roblox
Jun 24, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Netflix launches interactive Stranger Things world ...

Just Published

Dentsu's underlying operating profit slips, reports slow start in Q1 results
3 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Dentsu's underlying operating profit slips, reports ...

The network saw an organic revenue decline in Q1 but expects performance to be second-half weighted, driven by a number of one-off events later in the year.

Agency Report Card 2022: Wavemaker
The Information
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Wavemaker

Wavemaker had a solid but less remarkable 2022 as it sought to help clients navigate a downturn and the world of addressable media.

Rip Curl and Tourism Fiji surprise surfers with virtual competition
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Rip Curl and Tourism Fiji surprise surfers with ...

AD BRIEF: VMLY&R helps stage a competition for surfers using their logged smartwatch data, with the winner headed to Fiji.