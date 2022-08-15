Rival threatens to knock out Next 15 bid for M&C Saatchi

One of the two rivals for the hand of M&C Saatchi has broken cover to explicitly say it plans to vote against the other’s offer for the first time.



AdvancedAdvT (ADV for short), which is waiting for M&C shareholders to accept its own bid, almost certainly has the power to torpedo Next 15’s offer. This is because it owns 22.3% of the advertising and marketing group and the Next 15 offer requires at least 75% of votes cast to be in favour.



The threat weakens the working assumption that AdvancedAdvT would have been happy for Next 15’s bid to succeed because it would have made a profit on its shareholding.



AdvancedAdvT is the investment vehicle of technology investor Vin Murria, who acquired a 12.5% stake in M&C in 2020 for around a third of the 150p level that its shares are currently trading around. The stake was bulked up this January with ADV acquiring 9.8% of M&C at 200p per share.