News
Nikita Mishra
Nov 10, 2022

Richard Tan is new Dentsu Creative China CEO

Tan takes over the reins from incumbent CEO Keita Ishikawa who moves to a group role in Japan.

Richard Tan, Dentsu Creative China
Richard Tan, Dentsu Creative China

Dentsu China appoints Richard Tan as CEO, Dentsu Creative China with effect from November 16, 2022. Tan will work out of the agency’s Shanghai office manning a 1,200-strong team spread across Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Nanjing, and Wuhan.

Reporting to Dentsu China CEO Deric Wong, Tan’s remit in the current profile includes accelerating the agency’s creative ambitions for its clients, championing innovation through horizontal creativity and driving the integration of creative services to media and CXM.

An industry-veteran, Tan has helmed various senior leadership roles in agency networks in China over the last two decades, with firms such as Euro RSCG, DDB and Mullenlowe China. He replaces the incumbent CEO, Keita Ishikawa who has been at the firm since 2019 and now moves to a management role within the group and will be based in Japan. In Ishikawa's tenure, the China-arm of the agency witnessed a period of positive transformation, innovative solutions for clients, enhanced capabilities including the launch of Dentsu Next, Dentsu Z, and Dentsu Hub, streamlined operations, and improved profitability. 

Deric Wong, CEO, Dentsu China, said, "We live in a time of exciting possibilities and Richard as a seasoned agency leader will continue to build on the momentum with dynamism. Our leadership team looks to work closely with Richard, to continue building on our bold strategies to fuel market-leading growth and help brands create lasting good with meaningful progress, as Dentsu continues to evolve in China's digital era."

Cheuk Chiang, Dentsu Creative’s APAC CEO, adds, "There is no creative leader in China more experienced than Richard. As we take Dentsu Creative to the next level, he is well placed to deliver success. He lives and breathes creativity. He is client centric. He is passionate about the value of creativity and how it transforms brands and businesses.”

