Repitching and the art of knowing when to walk away

When your client asks you to repitch, it’s a head and heart decision. What are the commercial implications? The people impact (good and bad? Is there a risk to reputation? Is there an opportunity to create great work? And ultimately, it is ours to win?

Everyone knows that as the incumbent, the odds are stacked against you. But there’s the tantalising chance you might be in that 10-20%.

At Iris, we nearly always say no to repitching. If we haven’t proved our worth over the preceding three or four years, then what’s still to be achieved?

But sometimes it feels different. Starbucks fell into that category for us and it’s a decision we still debate 12 months on. So, we can sympathise with the agency turmoil that goes on behind the scenes in similar situations.

It’s even harder when it’s a "special" account. When you have deep client relationships, interesting and ever-evolving scope, and have created award-winning work as part of the partnership.