Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
22 hours ago

Reliance Retail to acquire Future Group for $3.4 billion

Acquisition of Future Group, the owner of the Big Bazaar brand among others, is expected to give Reliance access to a third of India's organised retail market.

Reliance Retail to acquire Future Group for $3.4 billion

After having been overtaken by Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in online commerce, India's Future Group has seen its debt-laden retail ambitions cave into the onslaught from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. The Reliance conglomerate, which owns ventures in diverse industries ranging from petrochemicals to mobile services and retail, announced over the weekend that it would be acquiring Future's retail assets for $3.4 billion. 

This deal will help Kishore Biyani, once regarded as India's raja (or king) of retail cut his debt by over $2 billion, according to news reports. On the other hand, the deal will give Ambani's Reliance access to over 1500 stores across formats such as Big Bazaar, Easy Day, Central and Foodhall. 

L-R: Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and Kishore Biyani, CEO and founder of Future Group.


Already, Reliance Retail is India's largest organised retailer, and in a market dominated by mom-and-pop retail stores, this deal will help Reliance corner a third of India's fragmented market. 

“We are pleased to provide a home to the renowned formats and brands of Future Group as well as preserve its business ecosystem, which have played an important role in the evolution of modern retail in India,” said Isha Amabni, director at Reliance Retail and daughter of Mukesh Ambani, in a statement. “We hope to continue the growth momentum of the retail industry with our unique model of active collaboration with small merchants and kiranas as well as large consumer brands.” 

According to a company statement, Reliance Retail will acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing operations of Future Group. Then, the retail and wholesale businesses will be merged with Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail, and the logistics and warehousing would merge with the buyer.

Amazon's plans for growth in India are clearly a major motivation for Reliance in making this deal. Incidentally, Amazon owns a stake in Future Retail thanks to an earlier deal where it, along with private equity fund Premji Invest, paid $197 million for a 49% stake in Future Coupons, one of the shareholders in Future Retail.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

1 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

2 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

6 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

8 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

9 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Reliance Industries' next steps for a 'digital India' include smartphone, Jio TV+, Jio Glass and more
Digital
Jul 16, 2020
Campaign India Team

Reliance Industries' next steps for a 'digital ...

Official: Google to invest US$4.5 billion in Reliance Industries
Digital
Jul 16, 2020
Campaign India Team

Official: Google to invest US$4.5 billion in ...

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in India's Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion
Digital
Apr 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in India's Reliance Jio ...

Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India
Advertising
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small ...

Just Published

Facebook: We'll prevent sharing of news if Australia law goes through
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Facebook: We'll prevent sharing of news if ...

In a blog post, the social network says it will be forced to stop publishers and people sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram if Australia's draft code becomes law.

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings
Advertising
3 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Wieden & Kennedy's 'You Can’t Stop Sisters' is the latest in a series of digital films interweaving athletes with their sports and values.

India's lockdown impact across six groups in society
PR
12 hours ago
Kawal Shoor

India's lockdown impact across six groups in society

The founding partner of independent agency The Womb summarises learnings from a research and six-part video series on Campaign.