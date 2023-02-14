Advertising PR The Work
Jack O'Brien
Feb 14, 2023

Rebel Wilson wields a flamethrower, nunchucks in concussion PSA

The Concussion Awareness Now campaign in the US featuring Rebel Wilson was announced in December.

When the Concussion Awareness Now campaign featuring actress Rebel Wilson was first announced in December, it was safe to assume that the commercial would likely feature some humorous moments.

However, most people likely didn’t expect to see Wilson, best known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect films and Jojo Rabbit, wielding a flamethrower, flying with a jetpack and twirling a pair of nunchucks as part of the PSA.

The one-minute spot debuted Thursday morning, featuring Wilson discussing her experience receiving a concussion after slipping on grass and falling during a movie production in 2017, all while inadvertently causing mayhem on a film set in the process. 

She stresses that even everyday accidents can cause a concussion and that if it happens, people should be promptly seen by a medical professional.

At the end of the ad, Wilson urges viewers to “get their melon checked” if it gets hit, while the title card directs people to CheckYourMelon.com, the campaign’s website featuring helpful resources and educational materials on concussions.

“Take it from me, concussions are no jokes,” Wilson, the campaign’s inaugural spokesperson, said.

The ad was produced by Great Guns Los Angeles, directed by Oren Kaplan and received creative and PR support from GCI Health.

The Concussion Awareness Now is a coalition of nonprofits cofounded by Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America, featuring nearly 20 advocacy groups. The group is set to produce additional educational campaigns highlighting the risks associated with head and brain injuries, especially when people don’t seek immediate care after getting hurt. 

A survey released by the group in mid-December found that 53% of people who suspect they have a concussion never got it checked out by a medical professional. 

Concussions are a fairly common injury in the U.S. as the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center estimated there are between 1.7 million and 3 million sports- and recreation-related concussions each year. Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that there were 64,000 traumatic brain injury-related deaths in the U.S. in 2020.

Source:
MM&M

