Marketing PR News
Jack O'Brien
3 days ago

Rebel Wilson shares concussion story for Abbott and brain injury association

Concussion Awareness Now is set to produce educational campaigns as well as other awareness efforts around head injuries and seeking care for possible concussions.

Rebel Wilson shares concussion story for Abbott and brain injury association

For actress Rebel Wilson, best known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect films and Jojo Rabbit, concussions are a personal cause. 

In 2017, Wilson slipped on wet grass while filming a movie and suffered a concussion. She did seek care after the injury after enduring excruciating headaches that lasted for days. However, Wilson told Yahoo Entertainment returning to 16-hour work days immediately after the injury was her “biggest regret.” 

Nevertheless, Wilson has remained passionate about head injuries and is now using her star-power to raise awareness of concussion care.

“People often believe only athletes and stunt doubles get concussions,” Wilson said in a statement. “But in reality, concussions are almost always everyday accidents like whacking my head when I fell down a hill.”

To that end, Wilson is the celebrity face of Concussion Awareness Now, a concussion care awareness coalition co-founded by Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America that is composed of nearly 20 advocacy groups. Members include the National Council on Aging, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association and the American Physical Therapy Association, among others. 

Concussion Awareness Now is set to produce educational campaigns as well as other awareness efforts around head injuries and seeking care for possible concussions. 

Though often associated with contact sports like football and hockey, concussions are more common than many assume. 

According to data from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, there are an estimated 1.7 and 3 million sports- and recreation-related concussions annually in the U.S. Those head injuries, even if minor, can have serious repercussions for patients. There were more than 64,000 traumatic brain injury-related deaths in the U.S. in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The aim of Concussion Awareness Now is to bring together a variety of stakeholders who treat brain injuries and empower patients to seek care whenever they suffer a blow to the head. 

“With Concussion Awareness Now, we have no small goal,” Brain Injury Association of America CEO Susan Connors said in a statement. “We want to change the societal norm about concussions so that when you sustain a potentially serious hit or jolt to your head, or your loved one does, you won’t hesitate to get it checked and get on the right path to the best possible care.”

Source:
MM&M

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

How are you using discovery commerce?

4 How are you using discovery commerce?

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

8 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

9 Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

10 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Related Articles

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji
Dec 3, 2021
Ad Nut

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Just Published

Global forecast: The impact of the energy crisis on adland
2 days ago
Jyoti Rambhai

Global forecast: The impact of the energy crisis on ...

Q4 2022: As energy prices skyrocket and half the world enters a third winter with Covid, Campaign explores how brands are investing in and adopting new advertising strategies in the face of an impending recession.

How Meituan's PR lead uses communications to cultivate sentiment
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

How Meituan's PR lead uses communications to ...

Meituan’s senior PR director speaks to Campaign about how he balances big data and social-media sentiment to form a brand communications strategy during a time of change for the brand.

UK royal comms team slammed in Harry and Meghan Netflix doc
2 days ago
Evie Barrett

UK royal comms team slammed in Harry and Meghan ...

The Duke of Sussex criticised the royals’ press offices for playing a ‘dirty game’ in the latest instalment of his Netflix docuseries.

Zulu Alpha Kilo turns satire campaign into purposeful action
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Zulu Alpha Kilo turns satire campaign into ...

The agency turned a video about left-handed mango chutney into a real product to support a local food bank.