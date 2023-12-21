Rapid fire with Ikea's Anna Ohlin

Campaign India's year-ender series continues with Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, Ikea India.

This year, we're reaching out to the advertising, media and marketing communities, and asking them to give quick, crisp answers to a set of questions intended to highlight the highs and lows of the year gone by, and their take on technology advancements.

Here's Ohlin's take on it:

Data or gut: 80% data, 20% gut

AI: Boon or bane: Boon, evolution is constant

A gift you want from Santa: 10 new books and 10 tubs of Baskin Robbins.

One piece of professional advice you would give to your past self at the beginning of 2024: Worry less, everything will be okay.

The most valuable lesson you learned from a professional failure this year: Invest more time in the journey than focusing only on the destination

If your New Year's resolution for 2024 had a tagline, what would it be: No new resolutions this year, continuing on the last one and taking it ahead this year as well.