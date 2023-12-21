Analysis Marketing
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Rapid fire with Ikea's Anna Ohlin

Campaign is placing the fraternity on the 'hot seat' to answer questions about the year gone by and their expectations from 2024.

Rapid fire with Ikea's Anna Ohlin

Campaign India's year-ender series continues with Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, Ikea India.

 

This year, we're reaching out to the advertising, media and marketing communities, and asking them to give quick, crisp answers to a set of questions intended to highlight the highs and lows of the year gone by, and their take on technology advancements.

 

Here's Ohlin's take on it:

 

Data or gut: 80% data, 20% gut

 
AI: Boon or bane: Boon, evolution is constant
 
A gift you want from Santa: 10 new books and 10 tubs of Baskin Robbins.
 
One piece of professional advice you would give to your past self at the beginning of 2024: Worry less, everything will be okay.
 
The most valuable lesson you learned from a professional failure this year: Invest more time in the journey than focusing only on the destination  
 
If your New Year's resolution for 2024 had a tagline, what would it be: No new resolutions this year, continuing on the last one and taking it ahead this year as well.
 

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

2 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

3 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

5 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

6 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

7 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

8 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023

10 Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023

Related Articles

We will be brave and fun in our upcoming campaigns: Ikea India’s Anna Ohlin
Oct 18, 2023
Anupama Sajeet

We will be brave and fun in our upcoming campaigns: ...

Ikea awards global ad account to McCann
Sep 15, 2023
Gurjit Degun

Ikea awards global ad account to McCann

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign
Dec 15, 2023
Marianne Calnan

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign

Behavior as a prompt: Why AI’s ability to anticipate will change business forever
Dec 12, 2023
Dan Gardner

Behavior as a prompt: Why AI’s ability to anticipate...

Just Published

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves
The Knowledge
20 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces ...

Meanwhile, Ikea dominates creative.

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie acquisition amid cookie apocalypse
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie ...

To address the challenges arising from the phasing out of third-party cookies, Accenture Song has acquired Jixie to help digital publishers navigate the digital media ecosystem.

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

We are reflecting on the stories written by Campaign's editors that you read, shared, and spent the most time on in 2023. Here is a roundup.

Will you pass the Christmas ad test?
1 day ago
David Golding

Will you pass the Christmas ad test?

Despite big research agencies insisting that what matters are long-running and distinctive brand assets, the tide is turning against classic advertising campaigns.