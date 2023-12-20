Rapid fire with Gautam Reghunath

Campaign India's year-ender series continues with Gautam Reghunath, CEO and co-founder, Talented.

This year, we're reaching out to the advertising, media and marketing communities, and asking them to give quick, crisp answers to a set of questions intended to highlight the highs and lows of the year gone by, and their take on technology advancements.

Here's Reghunath's take on it:

Data or gut: I’d like to say I tend to not over-index on either but the truthful answer just might be that most decisions that I need to take, tend to be more inclined on intuition, heart and gut.

AI a boon or bane: We’re at a stage where we rightly think of AI as a boon. But I also think we’ll go through stages of feelings over the next few years where it is going to equally concern us as it is going to fascinate us. And like we have for the internet, we’ll all probably end up feeling more net positive about AI in the long term but it’s certainly going to be a journey of feelings.

A gift you want from Santa: Easy. A better squash backhand.

One piece of professional advice you would give to your past self at the beginning of 2023: That at Talented, no decisions will ever be as important as the ‘people’ decisions.

The most valuable lesson you learned from a professional failure this year: That we can be so much better at inducting people into our companies. Those are the kind of decisions where if you do it right, that tends to be a high ROI effort.

If your new year resolution had a tagline for 2024, what would it be? As a challenger brand that's about 18 months old, that would have to be ‘We try harder’ by Avis.

