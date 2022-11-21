Qatar's time-zone makes it conducive for Budweiser consumption in India: Vineet Sharma

Now, with the tournament about to kickoff, Budweiser is looking to utilise the favourable kick-off time for Indian fans through a series of associations.

We caught up with Vineet Sharma, VP, marketing - South Asia, AB InBev, to learn more about the campaign and also about its recent foray into the whiskey market.

Edited excerpts:

How has the partnership with the FIFA World Cup been leveraged globally and in India?

Our association with the FIFA World Cup dates back to 1986 and it’s been extremely successful.

If you look at the last two years and the Covid induced lockdowns due to which people were in their homes it was almost like the world had slowed down. People wanted to do things but weren’t able to. There were personal losses too and it wasn’t the right time to celebrate.

This campaign is talking about the same. Whatever the hurdles that life throws us and the journey that we want to take is just one step away. This feeling of anticipation and determination is what a lot of players feel when they are entering the ground. They get the butterfly in the tummy moment while walking out of the tunnel and that’s what we feel too when we’re going out. We were nervous sitting at our homes. This campaign is a beautiful celebration of getting people to come out and enjoy the world. It’s that time of the year when everyone comes out. We see the original football fans enjoy the tournament and also see new fans emerge and become fans of teams competing at the tournament.

We kickstarted the campaign through a ’100 day countdown’ across five key cities which included Mumbai. This was a chance we gave people to travel to Qatar and watch the tournament. It was a great success for us and became a conversational topic. We had footballers Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Raheem Sterling as the ambassadors of the campaign who gave out their stories of how they grabbed opportunities in life to become successful.

We also worked with Lil Baby, the Grammy Award winner for a track for the tournament. It’s a collaborative effort and we’re shooting the music video during the tournament.

From an India-centric perspective, we are trying to document a unique story about the sport. India qualified for the FIFA World Cup in the 1950s but never went there. We are trying to chronicle that and also mention how the love for the sport has seen its ups and downs in the country.