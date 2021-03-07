Advertising Marketing News
Brittaney Kiefer
14 hours ago

Publicis.Poke to help employees facing the menopause

Policy aims to break down taboo of speaking about the menopause at work.

Yoga and meditation sessions will be offered (picture: Getty Images)
Publicis.Poke has developed a new workplace policy to help mitigate the impact of the menopause on employees’ professional and personal lives.

The policy sets out the additional support available to those experiencing the menopause and will be rolled out across all Publicis Groupe UK agencies in the coming weeks. 

The company is offering support including flexible working arrangements, temperature control in the office, access to an occupational health advisor, a confidential employee helpline, mental health first aiders, and other resources such as yoga and meditation sessions.

Publicis.Poke is also developing training to raise awareness and educate employees, specifically managers, about the menopause. 

Three out of five working people experiencing menopausal symptoms say it has a negative impact on them at work, according to research from the CIPD.

Menopause typically affects people between the ages of 45 and 55 and lasts between four to eight years. It can cause symptoms such as sleeplessness, hot flushes, memory loss or poor concentration, headaches, muscle and joint pains, depression and anxiety.

Katie Edwards, managing partner of Publicis.Poke, who led the creation of the new policy, said: “There is a taboo in talking about menopause in the advertising industry, and yet so many people are either going through, or will go through at some point, menopause during their working lives. The physical, emotional and mental impact can have an adverse effect on their day-to-day experience at work. Yet with just a few small adjustments, we can make a huge and positive difference.”

Paula Cunnington, chief talent officer of Publicis Groupe UK, added: “We want to change the conversation around menopause which can receive much less attention but be no less impactful on someone’s life. But first, we have to empower colleagues to feel comfortable and supported to discuss openly the impact it has on them in work – no matter who it affects, and at which stage they are. That’s why we want to roll the policy out throughout Publicis Groupe UK, starting with Publicis.Poke.”

Campaign UK

