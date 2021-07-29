Advertising Media News
Publicis Groupe creates CEO role in Taiwan

Irene Chang, formerly CEO of Publicis Media Taiwan, will helm the group. The company also appointed Kevin Yang as CCO and CEO of Leo Burnett in the market.

L-R: Irene Chang, Kevin Yang
Publicis Groupe has created a new Groupe-level CEO role in Taiwan and promoted Irene Chang, formerly CEO of Publicis Media Taiwan, to fill it.

She will report to Jane Lin-Baden, managing partner of Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific and CEO of Publicis Groupe North Asia.

The company also appointed Kevin Yang, who joins from Ace Communications, as CEO and chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Taiwan, reporting to Chang.

Chang will lead the entire Publicis Groupe Taiwan operation including Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Performics and Digitas) and Publicis Communications (Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide and other creative agencies). One of her key responsibilities will be to drive greater integration across creative, media, digital, data and technology operations.

Chang has worked in Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Zenith during a nearly two-decade career with Publicis.

"Irene has been with Publicis Groupe for a number of years with strong business capabilities and achievements," Lin-Baden said in a release. "I cannot think of a better leader to take on this extremely important responsibility to lead Publicis Groupe Taiwan on the new journey of integration.

Publicis promoted Chang to MD of Publicis Media in 2017 and to CEO in 2019. She presided over the launch of Performics and Digitas in Taiwan, which has given the group a full suite of media services, the company said.

Yang has 25 years of experience in both creatvity and agency operations. He was previously managing director and CCO at ACE Communications. Prior to that, he worked for McCann Taiwan as chief creative officer and chairman, and at Saatchi & Saatchi as ECD, where he was also responsible for talent management. He will be tasked to "supercharge" the group's creative reputation and output.

"I’m honored to lead Publicis Groupe Taiwan into the future and will follow the global Power of One philosophy to promote close cooperation among advertising, media and digital brands, integrate our expertise and resources to help our clients seamlessly connect with the platform world and capture growth opportunities." Chang said.

