1 day ago

Provocative virtual museum chronicles a woman's 'first time'

But the subject of a chilling experience built by Wunderman Thompson Thailand is not what you may think.

Provocative virtual museum chronicles a woman's 'first time'

The 'Museum of First Time', an online experience built by the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation and Wunderman Thompson Thailand, takes visitors through a true story of domestic violence.

According to the foundation, 100% of those seeking its counseling for domestic abuse are victims of repeated violence. Therefore the museum focuses on making the point that 'Once is enough'. If there's a 'first time', there's likely to be a second time, and a third time, and so on—often with the level of violence increasing.

Exploring the virtual museum, visitors meet a woman referred to as 'Air'. By clicking on objects they find as they travel from room to room, visitors learn how she met her abuser and how the relationship started off pleasantly enough.


But soon things take a darker turn, and visitors learn about a series of acts of escalating violence, followed by pleas for forgiveness. The journey ends with a video of Air explaining that she wishes she had left the man after the first time.    

Electrolux and Thai Health Promotion Foundation are also involved in the effort to raise awareness about domestic violence. The Museum debuted in Thai to mark the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women (November 25). The English version opened late last week. 

CREDITS

Agency : Wunderman Thompson Thailand
CEO – Maureen Tan
Chief Creative Officer – Park Wannasiri
Executive Creative Director - Thasorn Boonyanate
Creative Group Head – Chanikarn Sitthiaree
Art Director – Panupong Putong
Copywriter – Nonthapat Cholavit

Production Director - Jiroj Mechoojit
Managing Partner - Vichien Techabunyat
Account Director - Rynrada Pisawongprakarn
Project Manager – Kanokwan Kaewkern

Wunderman Thompson Developers
Digital Project Manager - Pachara Tangsupap
Front-End Developer - Tanawat Wongsawan
Digital Designer - Serin Chittchang

360 Team : Biza Enterprise Co.,ltd.
Thammarat Punyaponvittaya
Monthon Boonyai
Phapada Wongbeasujj

PR Team : Verve Bangkok
Managing Director - Chanapatt Chindasanguan
General Manager - Saruttaya Mahanavarani
Group Operations and Production Director - Setthathip Sethanandha
Business Group Director - Pornchanan Yamarat
Senior PR Executive - Phitchaya Srithiphaphirom
Influencer Relations Supervisor - Pornthip Sarika
Influencer Relations - Suphatsara Suramas
Influencer Relations - Tanyaporn Yoshida
Influencer Relations - Plaichol Na Songkhla

Production Team : Bob Eye View
Director of photography  - Navaratana Donkort
Art Director - Pradthana Chaijaroensuksakul
Cameraman  - Nopadol Ninratanabunpot
Digital Operation - Pattarapol Wesruangwit
Retoucher - Trirat  Pattanaamponchai                      

Music Score / Video Editor  – Thasorn Boonyanate
Voice Over - Pattarasuda Anuman Rajadhon

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

