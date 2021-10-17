Media News
Campaign India Team
11 hours ago

Priti Murthy appointed president at GroupM Services India

She moves from OMD, where she was CEO.

Priti Murthy
GroupM India has appointed Priti Murthy as president, GroupM Services India. Murthy also joins GroupM India's executive committee.
 
Murthy moves from OMD where she was CEO. 
 
At GroupM, she will be leading the centre of delivery excellence that comprises biddable, non-biddable, analytics and reporting. 
 
She will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO of GroupM South Asia, and Jon Thurlow, Asia-Pacific COO. The GroupM Services India leadership team will report to Murthy.
 
Kumar said, “It is a homecoming for Priti and strengthening of GroupM India leadership team with yet another remarkable industry leader. Priti’s product mindset powered by a unique blend of experience in setting and executing an organisation-wide vision will enrich the GroupM teams alike. As one of the most regarded women leaders in the industry, Priti also believes in GroupM’s future centric business approach and has always focused on building purpose-driven culture as a key leadership responsibility. I am confident that her people and solution focus will further strengthen the agency collaboration fuelling all GroupM agencies.”
 
Murthy has previously been associated with GroupM as she worked with Maxus (Wavemaker) for 13 years. Her last role with Maxus was as chief strategy officer.
 
Murthy said, “It is one of the best eras in the media industry, revival and rejuvenation being the focus. I am delighted to join GroupM, to walk the path to the future transformation of GroupM offerings in the marketplace and magnify the operational excellence that it is known for. With GroupM's focus on creating the best in class and house of excellence, my role will be to bring in the right mix of talent, process and tech to ensure quality assurance and continuous improvement for biddable and non-biddable media for our partners and clients. I am looking forward to working with Prasanth and the entire ExCo in driving this focus."
 
 
