Advertising Digital News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Post-cookie battles: Google's FLoC vs SWAN vs Unified ID 2.0

The race for a viable personal identifier has heated up as two different offerings vie for advertisers' attention.

Post-cookie battles: Google's FLoC vs SWAN vs Unified ID 2.0

The brewing battle between Google and the adtech industry to replace the cookie has taken another step with the launch of two distinct offerings from rival camps. While Google has launched FLoC—or Federated Learning of Cohorts—to replace third-party cookies with a process that places people into groups or cohorts based on common interests, a clutch of adtech companies led by Pubmatic, OpenX and Zeta Global have launched a competing offering called SWAN. 

These two initiatives come in addition to anonymous identifier Unified ID 2.0, led by The Trade Desk and operated by Prebid, which has already gotten significant advertiser buy-in.

So what is SWAN? According to a Bloomberg report, when people first visit a website in the SWAN network, they will be asked to give consent for all publishers that use SWAN to show them ads, including an option to be served personalised ones. This preference is then stored in the SWAN network registry and shared with other participants to allow consumers uninterrupted access to content.

The creators of SWAN contend that this system is more open because it allows people to change their preferences anytime. 

In contrast, Google on March 30 started officially testing its solution, FLoC, which anonymously serves ads based on similar behaviour. However, the ad industry remains diffident to this solution, since it is developed entirely by Google and is seen as anti-competitive. In March this year, Google already showed its hand when it stated it wasn't game to replace third party cookies with third-party identifiers. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

3 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

4 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

5 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

6 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

8 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

9 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Google investigated over third-party cookie replacement plans
Advertising
Jan 10, 2021
Omar Oakes

Google investigated over third-party cookie ...

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline
Advertising
Apr 1, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline

Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?
Digital
Mar 26, 2020
Omar Oakes

Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party ...

Google to 'phase out' third-party cookies in Chrome within two years
Advertising
Jan 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google to 'phase out' third-party cookies in Chrome ...

Just Published

Time for ADK to foster a better agency culture
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Time for ADK to foster a better agency culture

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Retooled and programmed for business success under Bain Capital, the Japanese-based network needs to address its DEI shortcomings and showcase more creativity.

Key learnings for creatives to devise fresh ideas in a pandemic
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Key learnings for creatives to devise fresh ideas ...

Locked out of their offices and dealing with slashed budgets, here's how creatives from Ogilvy and Isobar have kept the creative juices flowing.

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater experience
Creativity
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An interactive exhibition for the Estée Lauder skincare brand combines technology and art to transport visitors into a kelp forest.

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands
Marketing
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

An app for pets to communicate their favourite foods and a chocolate-beef burger. What have we come to?