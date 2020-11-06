Portable potties offer an immersive literary experience

Geometry Singapore dressed up a quartet of portable toilets in the guise of literary classics and installed a speaker system that plays an audiobook trailer for users as they do their business.

The 'Looterature' project (groan) promotes Storytel's streaming audio service, via a QR code that leads to a 30-day free trial offer. The four toilets debuted at an outdoor event in Singapore back in February, and Geometry says it's exploring future opportunities to deploy them when a mass gathering once again becomes a thing that's possible.

Though one could fairly question the wisdom of associating one's product with bodily functions and unpleasant smells, we like the designs—and the effort to kindle interest in classics.

CREDITS

Office: Geometry Singapore

Client: Storytel

Product: Audiobooks

Executive Creative Director: Jorge Thauby

ACD: Julian Gutierrez

Senior Art Director: Andres Lopez

Illustrators: Andres Lopez, Kimberly Ang, Rocky Leaw.

Account Management: Shirley Tay, Sheena Ong, Sarah Almodiel, Phuc Nguyen

Post production: Geometry Malaysia and PixelPost

Videographer: Claudio Chock