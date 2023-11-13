Analysis Advertising PR Marketing
Lucy Shelley
21 hours ago

Podcast: Unlocking China—a marketer’s guide to WeChat, Douyin, Weibo and Red

China accounts for one-third of the global e-commerce market by payment value, but its social and retail landscape is different from the rest of the world. So how can Western brands unlock the Chinese market and tap into its population of 1.4 billion?

Jimmy Robinson, CEO and Co-founder of Chinese marketing agency PingPong Digital, talks through the digital landscape of China and its netizens including the four most popular apps: WeChat, Douyin, Weibo and Red. The last 10 years has seen huge change for the country's internet and shopping cultures and Jimmy explains the attitudes to e-commerce and how to take advantage of it with a case study from clothing brand Lululemon. He reveals the biggest mistakes brands make when marketing to China and how to avoid them. Plus, he takes on a very suitable Resell Me a Pen challenge...

Also in this episode, PMW's Editor Robin Langford talks through the biggest day in the shopping calendar: Single's Day.

