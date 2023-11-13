Podcast: Unlocking China—a marketer’s guide to WeChat, Douyin, Weibo and Red

Jimmy Robinson, CEO and Co-founder of Chinese marketing agency PingPong Digital, talks through the digital landscape of China and its netizens including the four most popular apps: WeChat, Douyin, Weibo and Red. The last 10 years has seen huge change for the country's internet and shopping cultures and Jimmy explains the attitudes to e-commerce and how to take advantage of it with a case study from clothing brand Lululemon. He reveals the biggest mistakes brands make when marketing to China and how to avoid them. Plus, he takes on a very suitable Resell Me a Pen challenge...

Also in this episode, PMW's Editor Robin Langford talks through the biggest day in the shopping calendar: Single's Day.