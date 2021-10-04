Media News
Simon Gwynn
13 hours ago

Pinterest hires GroupM's Martin Galvin as global agency commercial lead

Galvin was previously UK commercial strategy director at WPP media division.

Pinterest hires GroupM's Martin Galvin as global agency commercial lead

Pinterest has appointed WPP’s Martin Galvin to the new role of global agency commercial lead. He will take up the position at the social image-sharing platform in November.

Galvin moves to Pinterest from Group M, where he has been UK commercial strategy director since March, overseeing almost £2bn in annual billings. Before that he spent eight years as a trading director at MediaCom and then Group M. He has also worked at Specific Media, Virgin Media’s former sales house IDS and Starcom MediaVest Group.

The appointment follows that of Nick Hewat, the former commercial director of The Guardian, as UK and Ireland sales director, in July.

Galvin will report to Yolanda Lam, global head of agency and ads partners, who said: “Pinterest has a truly unique proposition for brands and agencies, and we’re hiring top industry talent to help advertisers reach their audiences on the platform. 

“Martin’s experience in driving results with global clients and his ambition to help build a more positive internet makes him an ideal fit to help businesses reach inspired shoppers on Pinterest. We’re thrilled to welcome Martin to the team and into this brand new role.”

Pinterest said it had worked with agencies to create campaigns for brands including John Lewis & Partners, Gucci, L’Oréal, Inditex, Diageo, BMW, Lidl and Birds Eye.

In its most recent quarterly results, covering April to June this year, Pinterest reported that its revenue had more than doubled, from $272m (£201m) to $615m, an increase of 125%. While the US accounts for the bulk of this – $480m, or 78% – revenue outside the US more than tripled, from $41m to $133m. Its global monthly active users were up 9% to 454 million.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

3 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

4 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

8 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry

9 How did we get here? Merlee Jayme on sexual harassment in the industry

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

10 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Related Articles

Pinterest amends wording around weight loss ad policy following enquiry from Campaign
Advertising
Jul 5, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Pinterest amends wording around weight loss ad ...

GroupM hires Aimee Buchanan as ANZ CEO
Media
Jul 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

GroupM hires Aimee Buchanan as ANZ CEO

Pinterest unveils new tools and insights for marketers
Advertising
Mar 5, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Pinterest unveils new tools and insights for marketers

Pinterest expands AR makeup try-on feature
Digital
Jan 24, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Pinterest expands AR makeup try-on feature

Just Published

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?
Marketing
13 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

We’ve been living in a social media-driven world for more than a decade, but a platform such as TikTok that completely changes the game for marketers only comes around every so often.

India tops Zenith's home appliances adspend report
Marketing
13 hours ago
Campaign India Team

India tops Zenith's home appliances adspend report

According to the report, the home-appliance advertising in 12 key markets will expand by 12.6%, compared to total advertising growth of 11.5%.

Facebook whistleblower accuses company of putting profit before safety
Media
13 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Facebook whistleblower accuses company of putting ...

Frances Haugen, who left the company earlier this year, was interviewed on CBS, claiming "incentives are misaligned" at Facebook.

Market oversaturated with poor-quality thought leadership: Edelman and LinkedIn study
Data
14 hours ago
Emmie Harrison-West

Market oversaturated with poor-quality thought ...

A report shows that the pandemic has triggered a sharp increase in B2B thought-leadership content, but below half of it is valuable to decision-makers.