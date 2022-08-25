Digital Media News
Shauna Lewis
2 days ago

Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing from Meta

The new vice-president of global business marketing will report to chief marketing officer Andréa Mallard.

Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing from Meta

Pinterest has appointed Meta’s Stacy Malone as vice-president of global business marketing.

Previously, Malone was senior director, global customer and business marketing at Meta.

Based in California, she will report to chief marketing officer Andréa Mallard and set Pinterest's long-term vision for marketing itself to businesses and agencies across global markets.

Prior to Meta, Malone was the chief operating officer of UM Worldwide, US.

Malone described the Pinterest audience as a “marketer’s dream” and added: “I believe there is a rich opportunity to deepen the connection between Pinners and businesses on the platform.”

Before UM, Malone was a founding member of San Francisco agency Exile on 7th, later purchased by Agency.com.

Andréa Mallard, Pinterest’s chief marketing office, said: “Stacy’s mission-driven mindset will be critical to elevating one of Pinterest’s key superpowers – that ads on our platform inspire, rather than interrupt, the consumer.”

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

3 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

4 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

5 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

6 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

7 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

8 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

9 Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

10 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Related Articles

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign
Advertising
May 17, 2022
Eric Berger

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy
Media
Apr 7, 2022
Eric Berger

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space
Analysis
Oct 31, 2021
Eric Berger

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space
Digital
Oct 27, 2021
Eric Berger

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of August 22, 2022
Digital
2 days ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of August 22, 2022

News from Google, Samsung, Accenture and more.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

A marketing leader extraordinaire, Santhanam has steered India’s largest private sector bank through the tumult of Covid, spearheading digital transformation every step of the way.

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns
Digital
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Instagrammers are concerned that their location could be made public.