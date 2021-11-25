Media News
Arvind Hickman
15 hours ago

PHD's APAC strategy head Chris Stephenson promoted to global marketing chief

Stephenson will relocate to London to begin the new role in January 2022 and succeeds Avril Canavan, who left PHD after 11 years in the role to become a consultant.

PHD's new marketing chief Chris Stephenson.
PHD's new marketing chief Chris Stephenson.

PHD has appointed Chris Stephenson as its worldwide chief marketing officer after two decades as a strategist and planner at the global media network.

Stephenson is currently PHD APAC’s regional head of strategy and planning in Singapore and will relocate to London to begin the new role in January 2022. 

He succeeds Avril Canavan, who left PHD after 11 years in the role to become a consultant.

Stephenson will report to PHD worldwide CEO Philippa Brown and is responsible for the strategic direction of the network’s external and internal marketing and how this aligns to its business development goals.

His remit includes amplifying PHD’s ‘Make the Leap’ positioning across its network of 107 offices in 74 countries.

Stephenson has worked at PHD for nearly two decades in roles in London, Sydney and Singapore. After starting in the UK, he moved to Australia to launch PHD Sydney in 2009 and was promoted to head of strategy and planning for APAC in 2015. 

He has delivered strategic media planning for clients including Diageo, Singapore Airlines, Unilever, ANZ Bank, Google, Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ferrero, HSBC, eBay, LG and The Guardian. 

Stephenson is also a regular draw at industry events, including Cannes Lions, an author of multiple books about the media industry, including PHD’s Shift | A Marketing Rethink, and is regarded internally at PHD as a ‘visionary thought leader’.

“Chris is a talented marketer who understands the PHD brand proposition, product and platforms better than anyone. As well as having solid client experience and a deep understanding of our proprietary systems like Omni and Omni Studio, he has co-authored and championed PHD’s thought leadership over the years, presenting it on industry platforms across APAC,” PHD Worldwide CEO Philippa Brown said.

“He is known as a truly creative thinker and, as Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer, will be instrumental in showcasing how PHD’s strategic, creative thinking can help brands make the leap ahead of their competitors.”

Stephenson added: “For the last two decades I’ve been fortunate to work with brands to engage their audiences in positive, constructive, and innovative ways. Now, powered by our ‘Make the Leap’ philosophy, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with our network around the world to do that for PHD.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

3 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

4 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

6 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

8 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

9 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Long-serving PHD global marketing chief to step down
Media
Oct 27, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Long-serving PHD global marketing chief to step down

Women to Watch 2021: Rachelle Hansen, PHD
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Rachelle Hansen, PHD

PHD's rollercoaster year in China
Digital
Mar 31, 2021
Staff Reporters

PHD's rollercoaster year in China

Agency Report Card 2020: PHD
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: PHD

Just Published

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend
Advertising
14 minutes ago
Ad Nut

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend

What appears to a promo for a Marvel-style film based on the legend of Roro Jonggrang is actually a localised part of a broader campaign from Seek, the owner of JobStreet and JobsDB.

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Marketing
14 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for ...

As marketing moves from mass audiences to personalised brand experience and onward toward the metaverse, a raft of global brands have embraced the NFT opportunity. Here's why and how you could too.

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio
News
2 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Marketing
14 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversia...

Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.