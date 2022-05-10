Marketing News
P&G India to make brand advertisements accessible to people with impairments

The announcement is part of P&G's wider plan to become more inclusive and accessible.

P&G India to make brand advertisements accessible to people with impairments
Procter & Gamble India has announced a commitment to improve the accessibility of its brand advertising for people with sight and hearing impairments. This intiative will include social media content and websites. It aims to achieve this goal by 2024. 
 
This revived commitment will be implemented for all new advertisements across India. 
 
With this initiative, P&G aims to become more inclusive and accessible to all the members of its community. 
 
Furthermore, P&G also announced that it will sensitise students pursuing advertising and marketing courses on the accurate portrayal and representation of women in advertising. 
 
For this pursuit of sensitising A&M students, P&G will partner with marketing and communication colleges to shape the next generation of marketers and advertisers. Along with this, P&G also reinforced its commitment to continue leveraging the voice of its brands to have conversations that bust myths, break biases and shatter stereotypes. 
 
Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India, said, “At P&G, we want to step up and use our voice to be a force for growth and force for good. We have made strong progress in the role our brands are playing to drive social and cultural change. Not only that, but we are also committed to enabling equal opportunities for women in the advertising creativity and production industry. It is important that we make equality and inclusion a sustainable part of creativity. Therefore, we are seeking to work with the next generation of marketers and advertisers to drive holistic change in imagery and in turn, society. We are deliberate in our actions to advance equality and inclusion, so that we can accelerate the pace of change.”
 
