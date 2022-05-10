P&G India to make brand advertisements accessible to people with impairments
The announcement is part of P&G's wider plan to become more inclusive and accessible.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Leveraging esports fandom through storytelling
CAMPAIGN360: Panellists shared strategy tips for brands through authentic content and innovate use of channels.
Resilience and revitalisation: How to tap into the ...
Hainan Free Trade Port is set to become China’s new duty-free shopping hub as the country’s domestic tourism market continues to thrive, in stark contrast to the massive decline in sales of the big four international duty-free groups.
VMLY&R picks chief commerce and strategy officer ...
Nick Pan has been promoted to this role, and will work closely with the recently announced chief growth officer Camellia Tan as well as CEO Yi-Chung Tay.
Disney+ exceeds subscriber growth expectations in ...
The streaming service posted strong growth in subscribers and revenue per user—driven in large part by Disney+ Hotstar in Asia—as rival Netflix plateaus.