PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

Paypal has launched a review of its global media planning and buying account, which will be led out of the US.

The pitch is competitive, and Campaign understands that Havas Media Group will pitch for the online payment company's business, which it currently handles in certain European markets.

The media review follows the promotion of Leanne Sheraton from senior vice-president, marketing, to chief marketing officer in May 2022.

In Q2 2022, PayPal generated $6.8bn (£5.8bn) in net revenue, compared to $6.2bn in Q2 2021 - a 9% year-on-year increase.

Last Christmas, PayPal launched a UK ad campaign with Havas Media and Havas’s creative agency Cake. The spot showed a young girl receiving an England football t-shirt from her father, which he paid for using PayPal.

The online payment company also works with Rapp in the UK. The agency acts as PayPal's customer relationship management and digital lead.

PayPal and Havas Media Group were not available for comment.