PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

The review will be led out of the US.

Access to opportunity: PayPal's optimistic APAC marketing strategy
Jul 20, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Leanne Sheraton, PayPal's APAC marketing head, explains the brand's 'New money' marketing strategy and how it varies to reflect the realities of the region's diverse markets.

Hari Shankar leaves Paypal for Havas Media Group's Ecselis
Jan 13, 2016
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - Hari Shankar has left his role heading search and display as regional senior manager with Paypal Asia-Pacific, for a dual post with Havas Media Group as regional MD for Ecselis and head of paid digital strategy.

Hari Shankar moves from Performics to PayPal, Vivian Yeo steps up
Jul 2, 2014
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - Hari Shankar has left his role as general manager of ZenithOptimedia’s Performics Singapore to head search and display as regional senior manager with Paypal Asia-Pacific.

Digital happenings this week from the Facebook, Paypal, Holden and more
Sep 13, 2012
Staff Writer

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

PayPal names VP for Asia
Sep 7, 2012
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - PayPal has named Rohan Mahadevan (pictured) as its vice president for Asia, with immediate effect.

