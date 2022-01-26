Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Ogilvy promotes Devika Bulchandani to global president

She will expand her remit to cover all five of the agency's business units and retain her role as CEO of North America.

Devika Bulchandani
Devika Bulchandani

Ogilvy has promoted Devika Bulchandani, who joined Ogilvy last year as global chairwoman of advertising and CEO of Ogilvy North America, to global president. She will expand her remit to cover all five of the agency's business units: advertising, PR, experience, health, and growth and innovation.

She will keep her role as CEO of North America and, according to a company statement, will partner with leaders across Ogilvy’s global network to "continue modernising the agency’s capabilities." while continuing to improve creative output.  

Bulchandani previously served as president of North America for McCann Worldgroup. Prior to that role, she was president of McCann New York, the company’s lead office.

"I believe 2021 was a foundational year for our team," she said in a release. "And I’m excited about all the ways we will build on our momentum through innovative, effective creative work that inspires people and brands to impact the world.” 

Andy Main, global chief executive officer, noted that this appontment "is a recognition of the dynamic partnership we developed over the past year as we’ve modernized Ogilvy’s offering, invested in talent, and delivered for our clients".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

