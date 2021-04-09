Not your ordinary photo booth

This week's Inspiration Station is a stop in Hong Kong, where Korea's 'Life Photo Studio' has begun its first-ever overseas tour.

It consists of 30 carefully-crafted and exquisitely-styled photo booths (including three Hong Kong-inspired scenes) that exhibit goers can enter as groups or individuals and strike their best pose.

The booth designs range from stylised cityscapes to more abstract artistic environments allowing visitors to capture themselves in a wide variety of moods, but all with studio-standard professional lighting and illumination to allow for the best photos.

This "self-serve photography space" at Portal 6311 in Kowloon Bay is open now until June 9, with tickets available exclusively through Klook (children under 2 are free).

Each session lasts for 90 minutes and tickets will be timed every session, with limited capacity at each time.

Go ahead — take your best shot!







