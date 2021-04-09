Marketing News The Work
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

Not your ordinary photo booth

INSPIRATION STATION: Korea's acclaimed 'Life Photo Studio' now allows Hong Kongers to strike a pose in 30 different photo booths to fit any mood.

Photo credit: Klook
Photo credit: Klook

This week's Inspiration Station is a stop in Hong Kong, where Korea's 'Life Photo Studio' has begun its first-ever overseas tour.  

It consists of 30 carefully-crafted and exquisitely-styled photo booths (including three Hong Kong-inspired scenes) that exhibit goers can enter as groups or individuals and strike their best pose.

The booth designs range from stylised cityscapes to more abstract artistic environments allowing visitors to capture themselves in a wide variety of moods, but all with studio-standard professional lighting and illumination to allow for the best photos.  

This "self-serve photography space" at Portal 6311 in Kowloon Bay is open now until June 9, with tickets available exclusively through Klook (children under 2 are free).

Each session lasts for 90 minutes and tickets will be timed every session, with limited capacity at each time. 

Go ahead — take your best shot!

 

 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

5 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

8 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

9 UM hires Dentsu's Lawrence Wan as first China CEO

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

10 Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

Related Articles

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater experience
Creativity
Apr 1, 2021
Minnie Wang

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater ...

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
News
Mar 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

The art of household clutter
Media
Mar 12, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

The art of household clutter

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage
Marketing
Feb 19, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars ...

Just Published

K-pop group SuperM debut Prudential-sponsored single 'We Do'
Digital
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

K-pop group SuperM debut Prudential-sponsored ...

Insurance firm struck a partnership with the South Korean supergroup earlier this year to collaborate on wellness-oriented campaigns and activations.

Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital users
Data
13 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Brands see Chinese seniors becoming active digital ...

Latest Wavemaker report on China's "silver economy" finds a rise in smart products and digital campaigns are connecting with older generations.

Hakuhodo drives on through the storm
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hakuhodo drives on through the storm

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Despite facing severe challenges from a drop in client spend, Hakuhodo forged on with workplace reforms and stronger investments in community, sustainability and innovation.

Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing
Marketing
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing

To mark Earth Month, we bring you five tips on how to communicate with consumers about sustainability in an authentic way, and to protect your brand from being accused of greenwashing.