Nike releases film championing refugees and sport

Nike has released a documentary about Bayern Munich player Alphonso Davies and his rise to fame.



The two-minute episode is part of a docuseries called Home, which was created by We Are Pi and aims to explore how lives can be changed through sport.



To create the series, Nike has featured various “displaced” athletes and communities across the world who are using sport to help them find their place.



Davies’ spot is the second of the series and dives into how he started life in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia.



When Davies was six years old his family moved to Canada, where he started playing football and later played for teams including Whitecaps FC Residency and Edmonton.



Davies joined Bayern Munich in 2019 and is now set to play his first World Cup for the Canadian men’s national team this year.



The documentary opens with Davies narrating footage of himself. He says: “Anyone can become a refugee, it’s not something that you choose.”



He adds: “The football pitch was one of the first places I felt like home.”



The film shows Davies playing football and being interviewed as he describes how “refugees are underestimated” and how sport helped him find his place.



It is available to watch on YouTube with supporting assets running across Nike’s social channels.



Davies’ episode follows the first instalment of the Home series, which followed a community soccer league in Berlin called Buntkicktgut.



The film portrays how the league brings together children from different backgrounds through the sport.