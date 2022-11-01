Advertising News The Work
Charlotte Rawlings
Nov 2, 2022

Nike releases film championing refugees and sport

The documentary follows Bayern Munich player Alphonso Davies.

Nike releases film championing refugees and sport

Nike has released a documentary about Bayern Munich player Alphonso Davies and his rise to fame.

The two-minute episode is part of a docuseries called Home, which was created by We Are Pi and aims to explore how lives can be changed through sport.

To create the series, Nike has featured various “displaced” athletes and communities across the world who are using sport to help them find their place.

Davies’ spot is the second of the series and dives into how he started life in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia.

When Davies was six years old his family moved to Canada, where he started playing football and later played for teams including Whitecaps FC Residency and Edmonton.

Davies joined Bayern Munich in 2019 and is now set to play his first World Cup for the Canadian men’s national team this year.

The documentary opens with Davies narrating footage of himself. He says: “Anyone can become a refugee, it’s not something that you choose.”

He adds: “The football pitch was one of the first places I felt like home.”

The film shows Davies playing football and being interviewed as he describes how “refugees are underestimated” and how sport helped him find his place.

It is available to watch on YouTube with supporting assets running across Nike’s social channels.

Davies’ episode follows the first instalment of the Home series, which followed a community soccer league in Berlin called Buntkicktgut.

The film portrays how the league brings together children from different backgrounds through the sport.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers past, present and future
Advertising
Nov 16, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Nike's World Cup ad brings together footballers ...

Nike co-founder Phil Knight remembers Dan Wieden
Advertising
Oct 7, 2022
Phil Knight

Nike co-founder Phil Knight remembers Dan Wieden

Nike challenges Chinese youth to innovate in experiential campaign
Marketing
Jul 21, 2022

Nike challenges Chinese youth to innovate in ...

Nike ups Jarvis Sam to chief DE&I officer
Advertising
Jul 27, 2022
Ewan Larkin

Nike ups Jarvis Sam to chief DE&I officer

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.