Nestlé Vietnam consolidates media and ecommerce account with GroupM

Nestlé has moved its media and ecommerce account in Vietnam to GroupM’s OpenMind, a dedicated team within GroupM, made up of digital, offline and integrated media experts who work exclusively for Nestlé.

OpenMind won the account from incumbent agency Publicis Media and competitor Dentsu International after a five-month pitch.

The team will now handle integrated media planning and buying as well as biddable performance media, and e-Business, Nestlé’s unit responsible for driving online sales on ecommerce platforms, for all brands and categories of Nestlé and its affiliates.

OpenMind has already been handling the e-Business remit for Nestlé since January this year.

“Our businesses are going forward with a clear strategy of digitalisation acceleration to create engaging brand experience for our Vietnamese consumers,” said Hiep Hoang-Dao, director of communication and marketing services for Vietnam at Nestlé.

“On this journey it’s crucial to go together with a media and e-Business partner who share the same strategic point of view. We are confident with the outstanding digital competencies, realistic and actionable strategic media planning, as well as strong commitment demonstrated by OpenMind.”