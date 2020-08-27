News
Fayola Douglas
13 hours ago

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million

Napster has been acquired in a $70 million deal by virtual-events company MelodyVR, which intends to create a music platform that will offer both immersive live performances and music streaming.

Since 2016, the brand that was once a byword for illegal file-sharing has been the name of a streaming platform previously called Rhapsody. Before this acquisition, it was owned by US company RealNetworks.

UK-based MelodyVR now intends to combine its catalogue of virtual live music shows with Napster's library of audio tracks to offer users an audio and visual music experience.

As it stands, MelodyVR is a virtual-reality platform that gives consumers a view from the stage where they can watch artists' performances through a VR headset or using a smartphone.

This summer, following the cancellation of the physical event due to Covid-19, MelodyVR delivered a virtual experience for Wireless Festival. It recorded performances from artists in studios in London and Los Angeles, making the content available on its app and via Facebook Live.

Anthony Matchett, chief executive of MelodyVR, said: "MelodyVR's acquisition of Napster will result in the development of the first-ever music entertainment platform that combines immersive visual content and music streaming.

"For music fans today, live and recorded music are intrinsically linked. We are as keen to see our favourite artists perform live as we are to listen to their albums. Our purchase of Napster, one of the music industry's original disruptors, is born out of our wish to deliver the world's foremost music experience, available seamlessly across audio and visual media, and in turn presenting a truly next-generation music service."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals
Advertising
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, ...

UK ad market faces drop of 50% in April
Advertising
Mar 31, 2020
Gideon Spanier

UK ad market faces drop of 50% in April

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Advertising
Jan 17, 2020
Charles Wigley

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best ...

UK advertising independents to woo more Chinese money
Advertising
Mar 4, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

UK advertising independents to woo more Chinese money

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
32 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.