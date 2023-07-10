News Media PR
Natasha Bach
1 day ago

Muck Rack names first CMO

Lisa Landa joins Muck Rack from quality testing company Applause.

Photo: Getty Images

Public relations management platform Muck Rack has named its first CMO. 

The platform has appointed Lisa Landa to the role, reporting to Gregory Galant, CEO and cofounder.

Landa will lead Muck Rack’s global marketing and brand strategy creation and execution, drive its product positioning and brand awareness and lead and develop its marketing organisation. 

Landa has joined Muck Rack from quality testing company Applause, where she served as CMO, leading the company’s marketing, branding, corporate comms, demand generation, and product marketing efforts. 

Prior to Applause, Landa worked in senior marketing roles at technology companies including Monotype, Arbor Networks, Vertical Communications, RSA Security and DynaTrace. Having started her career in PR at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Landa has more than 30 years of experience in brand building, demand generation and product marketing.

“This is a really exciting time to be joining Muck Rack as it continues to see rapid, sustainable growth,” Landa said via email. “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to help the company realize its PRM vision to build a software platform that transforms how organizations engage with the media and puts relationships at the heart of PR, and look forward to helping brands realise the power of this platform in getting their message out and growing their businesses.”

In 2022, Muck Rack received its first institutional investment of $180 million in series A minority investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity. This year, it named Bryan Hamblin as chief revenue officer, expanded its global media monitoring and launched an artificial intelligence-enabled journalist discovery tool

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.
