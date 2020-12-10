Advertising News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

MRM nabs former Isobar global CCO Ronald Ng

The former global chief creative officer for Isobar is part of a "huge bet" McCann Worldgroup says it is placing on MRM being a bigger force.

MRM nabs former Isobar global CCO Ronald Ng

McCann Worldgroup's MRM named Ronald Ng, previously global chief creative officer at Isobar, as EVP and global chief creative officer, based in New York.

Ng began his career in advertising at JWT Malaysia, and his career took him to McCann Worldgroup, Bozell, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBDO in Malaysia, then to the US to serve as EVP and executive creative director for BBDO Worldwide. After that he moved to Singapore as CCO of BBDO Singapore, then to Digitas in North America as CCO and then global CCO, before moving to Isobar in 2018.

“We are making a huge bet on MRM being even more of a force for McCann Worldgroup going forward, so adding the highest caliber talent is priority number one,” said Rob Reilly, global creative chairman of McCann Worldgroup. “But you also need that talent to be wildly inspiring and genuinely a good person. Ronald is the gold standard when it comes to this rare combination.”

Kate MacNevin, global CEO of MRM said Ng's "incredible talent" and "passion for creative technology" make him "the perfect global creative leader for MRM as we continue to leverage data, analytics and technology capabilities across our network".

For his part, Ng said MRM is "uniquely organized to help brands win by building meaningful relationships with people", adding that "when we crack the code for innovative experiences, there is unlimited potential for what we can achieve together."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

3 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

4 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

5 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

6 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

7 See the Greater China winners

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

8 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

9 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

10 Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Related Articles

IPG's MRM, McCann Health to wrangle GSK global creative pharma along with Publicis
Advertising
Dec 13, 2019
Oliver McAteer

IPG's MRM, McCann Health to wrangle GSK global ...

Bryce Whitwam named China CEO for MRM McCann
Advertising
Jul 31, 2019
Staff Reporters

Bryce Whitwam named China CEO for MRM McCann

Isobar names global chief creative
Advertising
Nov 8, 2018
Staff Reporters

Isobar names global chief creative

MRM McCann promotes new APAC MD
Digital
Jan 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

MRM McCann promotes new APAC MD

Just Published

Review of 2020: Black lives take centre stage
Advertising
28 minutes ago
Gemma Charles

Review of 2020: Black lives take centre stage

Campaign looks at how after years of platitudes about racial inequality in the ad industry, the Black Lives Matter movement seems to be driving positive change at last.

Mindshare elevates Adam Gerhart to global CEO
Advertising
37 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Mindshare elevates Adam Gerhart to global CEO

Gerhart will replace Nick Emery, who was ousted in October for inappropriate behaviour.

Love in the time of Covid: The Knot's CMO on weddings during the pandemic
Marketing
7 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Love in the time of Covid: The Knot's CMO on ...

Dhanusha Sivajee on untangling the new intricacies of celebrating "I do."

How Ogilvy made seven films in seven days for Instagram’s new brand platform
News
8 hours ago
Natasha Bach

How Ogilvy made seven films in seven days for ...

Instagram worked with Ogilvy New York on its first major brand campaign this fall.