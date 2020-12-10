MRM nabs former Isobar global CCO Ronald Ng

McCann Worldgroup's MRM named Ronald Ng, previously global chief creative officer at Isobar, as EVP and global chief creative officer, based in New York.

Ng began his career in advertising at JWT Malaysia, and his career took him to McCann Worldgroup, Bozell, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBDO in Malaysia, then to the US to serve as EVP and executive creative director for BBDO Worldwide. After that he moved to Singapore as CCO of BBDO Singapore, then to Digitas in North America as CCO and then global CCO, before moving to Isobar in 2018.

“We are making a huge bet on MRM being even more of a force for McCann Worldgroup going forward, so adding the highest caliber talent is priority number one,” said Rob Reilly, global creative chairman of McCann Worldgroup. “But you also need that talent to be wildly inspiring and genuinely a good person. Ronald is the gold standard when it comes to this rare combination.”

Kate MacNevin, global CEO of MRM said Ng's "incredible talent" and "passion for creative technology" make him "the perfect global creative leader for MRM as we continue to leverage data, analytics and technology capabilities across our network".

For his part, Ng said MRM is "uniquely organized to help brands win by building meaningful relationships with people", adding that "when we crack the code for innovative experiences, there is unlimited potential for what we can achieve together."