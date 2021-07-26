Marketing News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Millennials are optimistic about brand values and activism. Gen Z is not

A study by MullenLowe shows Gen Z expresses ambivalence towards brands.

Millennials are optimistic about brand values and activism. Gen Z is not

General consensus in the industry is that younger generations, especially Gen Z, expect brands to engage in social activism. 

But a study by MullenLowe shows millennials are more likely to feel optimistic about brand values. 

According to the study, which surveyed 1,000 Americans, Millennials on average (50%) agreed with the statement: “When I make a purchase decision, a brand’s values are more important than their prices,” at a higher rate than Gen Z (43%). 

Millennials are more likely to feel the most effective way to boycott a brand is to directly hurt their bottom line, either by getting friends and family to stop purchasing from the brand (48%) or start purchasing from a competitor themselves (46%). 

But Millennials are more optimistic about the role brands can play in society overall. According to the study, 56% of Millennials trust brands to put the interests of the public ahead of their own, and 28% “strongly agree” brands can affect long-lasting change. Gen Z doesn’t have as much faith in brands, with only 17% “strongly agreeing” brands can impact change. 

In fact, Gen Z was more likely to express ambivalence about brands’ stances on social issues, with 28% reporting they “don’t care,” compared to 18% of millennials. 

Meanwhile, Gen Z is more likely to engage in civic activity (77%) compared to millennials (50%).

“Gen Z's aren't expecting anything lofty to come from a brand, so the next best thing is to get that audience to see a brand as serving a purpose for their needs and helping them,” said Jose Aniceto, director of behavioral science at MullenLowe U.S. and the author of the report. 

The data shows Gen Z is activist by nature and perceives brands’ efforts to portray social responsibility as inauthentic, Aniceto added.

“[Gen Z] has more to lose, in a sense, because they have to worry about the climate more than anybody. They have to worry about the health of communities more than anybody,” he said. “Gen Z doesn’t necessarily have those high expectations, but they're more likely to react in a way that is vocal and truly stand up and organize.” 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

2 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Mindshare names APAC CEO

3 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

5 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

6 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

7 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome

8 BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Related Articles

The download on Discord: How brands can take advantage of Gen Z’s new chat app
Media
Apr 21, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

The download on Discord: How brands can take ...

Fresh tips for getting China's online youth engaged in live events
Digital
Feb 1, 2021
Gregory Crandall

Fresh tips for getting China's online youth engaged ...

Millennials want brands to communicate more during COVID-19 crisis, study finds
Marketing
Apr 2, 2020
Michael Heusner

Millennials want brands to communicate more during ...

Gen Z and millennials seek diverse voices in audio
Media
Jul 12, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Gen Z and millennials seek diverse voices in audio

Just Published

Capgemini Invent rolls out Frog Design across APAC
Digital
11 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Capgemini Invent rolls out Frog Design across APAC

Rapid scaling of the consulting giant’s brand experience arm signals its ambition to compete with the likes of Accenture Interactive in the region.

Mondelez believes snack-at-home habits are here to stay
News
11 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Mondelez believes snack-at-home habits are here to stay

While reporting strong Q2 results, the maker of Oreo and Toblerone said at-home consumption remains strong while mobility—critical for its retail sales and categories such as candy and gum—picks up.

Google ad revenue crosses $50 billion in Q2
News
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Google ad revenue crosses $50 billion in Q2

Parent company Alphabet sees a strong rebound from pandemic constraints, with revenue up 62% and operating income up 31%.

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia
News
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in ...

Part of a global simplification strategy, the move will provide clients with "one door" to M&C Saatchi's resources across Southeast Asia. Agency leaders give Campaign an inside look at the new setup, which comes just days after its Singapore leadership team left.