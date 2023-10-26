Meta says ad spend has ‘softened’ amid Israel-Hamas war

Meta said it widened its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter after observing “softer ads” and “volatility” in demand in the past few weeks, correlating with the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

“While we don’t have material direct revenue exposure to Israel and the Middle East, we have observed softer ad spend in the beginning of the fourth quarter,” Meta’s chief financial officer Susan Li told investors during the company’s earnings release on Wednesday evening.

“It's hard for us to attribute demand softness directly to any specific geopolitical event. Historically, we have seen broader demand softness follow other regional conflicts in the past, such as in the Ukraine war,” she added.

Li said Meta’s guidance Q4 revenue of between $36.5 to $40 billion is a wide range “in part” to “capture that uncertainty.”

“Ultimately, we're very subject to volatility in the macro landscape,” she said.

The outlook is nevertheless strong, representing a 13% to 24% jump on the same period the prior year. Li noted that demand from commerce and gaming advertisers, its largest spenders in the third quarter, along with consumer-packaged goods, continued to be strong in October.

Commerce and gaming advertisers in China who buy ads on Meta’s platforms to reach customers worldwide was specifically noted as a key growth driver for Meta in the third quarter — Chinese advertisers were also called out in Q2.

Google parent Alphabet similarly noted retail as a key driver of its ad performance in the third quarter, with ad revenue growing 9.5% to $59.6 billion.

While Google is a bigger business, its growth rate was outpaced by Meta in the third quarter, which surpassed expectations with revenue increasing 23% to $34.1 billion—its fastest growth rate since 2021.

Meta’s profit in the quarter more than doubled to $11.6 billion compared to the prior year.

Investors were particularly pleased by Meta’s 7% drop in total costs and expenses in the quarter, proof of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” plan that has resulted in thousands of layoffs. Meta had 66,185 employees as of September 30, a 24% year-over-year decrease from a year earlier.

Though losses continue to rack up at Meta’s Reality Labs division, responsible for its AR and VR technology, which posted $3.74 billion in operating losses for the quarter.