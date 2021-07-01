Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Merlee Jayme shifts to APAC creative role at Dentsu International

No longer global co-president of Dentsumcgarrybowen, Jayme becomes Dentsu International's APAC chief creative officer with immediate effect.

One of Asia-Pacific's most prominent creative agency leaders on the world stage is changing roles to focus on regional creative excellence at Dentsu International.

Fresh off serving as jury president for Radio & Audio at Cannes Lions 2021, Merlee Jayme will now shift responsibilities from serving as global co-president of Dentsumcgarrybowen to a new role as Dentsu's chief creative officer for APAC, with immediate effect.

As such, Jayme will be responsible for creative excellence across several Dentsu agencies in the region including Dentsumcgarrybowen, Isobar, Dentsu One, Webchutney and Taproot Dentsu. She  will report to both Jean Lin, global CEO of creative at Dentsu International and Ashish Bhasin, CEO of Dentsu Asia Pacific. Jayme's work with Dentsu's global creative experience council and sponsorship of its APAC diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) programme continues. 

“My global role at Dentsumcgarrybowen has opened my eyes to the integrated opportunities we can create to push creativity and innovation, solving our client’s problems with all creative capabilities across dentsu. I am excited to be back in my home region, working hand-in-hand with our amazing colleagues in Asia Pacific to create great work that matters for our clients," Jayme said in a statement.

Jayme was tapped to lead the newly formed Dentsumcgarrybowen globally alongside co-president Jon Dupuis just over a year ago, when Dentsu combined most of its creative agencies outside Japan.  Dupuis now remains as the agency's sole global president. 

Merlee is one of the region's most awarded creative leaders and entrepreneurs in the industry, who spent the better part of her career building her creative agency, Jayme Syfu, in Manila, which Dentsu acquired in 2016.

“Merlee’s creative ability speaks for itself and when the opportunity arose to give her a broader remit across the region, it was a no-brainer," said Bhasin. "Her entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and innate ability to get the best out of the people she works with make her truly unique, and I am excited to see her instill further excellence across our agencies and unleash the potential of our Creative business, driving deeper connections with our clients and the consumers they’re talking with.”

Lin added: “At dentsu, we bring together brand and experience around the organising power of an idea. Dentsu wants to be the most integrated agency network in the world, and compelling ideas and cultural insights play a pivotal role in achieving this vision. Merlee’s inclusive creative leadership, Asian roots and global experience work brilliantly to deliver idea-led transformation in Asia Pacific - one of the most vibrant playgrounds for business creativity. We have an ambitious plan for Asia Pacific and are thrilled to have Merlee focus on the region she calls home.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

