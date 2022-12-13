Meet jury members for Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the jury members for Women to Watch Greater China 2023.

Each entry will be reviewed by all three members and they will be excluded from judging any entries from their own companies. The members are:

Eunice Wong, chief brand consultant, Wowwowtank, Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Wong has been the chief growth officer of Ketchum Greater China, chief strategist of McCann WorldGroup Hong Kong, CMO/CSO of Touchmedia Group, and CMO of South China Media Group. She has worked across cities in Greater China including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Taipei. She is the first Chinese to receive the Gold Stevie Awards Woman of the Year for Advertising, Marketing & PR in 2020 and has won over 200 international awards. She is a doctorate candidate at Swiss Business School and an active judge at international marketing awards, including Spikes Asia.

Katy Guan, strategy director, Mountains, Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Guan was the youngest group planning director of BBDO Asia and was promoted to head of planning at Energy BBDO, Shanghai, China, before joining Mountains, an independent Chinese brand consulting company. She was awarded Greater China Young Achiever of the Year in 2020 and Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year in 2021 by Campaign Asia. As the Cannes Young Lions Gold winner, she was invited back to Cannes Lions 2019 as a “Friend of the Festival” and was also invited to Taiwan Creativity Week as a special guest speaker.

Minne Wang, senior reporter, Greater China, Campaign Asia-Pacific

"Women to Watch Greater China recognises exceptional female marcomms talents across the region. Campaign Asia-Pacific and Campaign China are really proud to invite Eunice Wong and Katy Guan from Hong Kong and Shanghai to join the jury of the third edition of Women to Watch Greater China, the first bilingual award at Campaign. Special thanks to all our external jury members who brought their time, expertise and care to the job of assessing, discussing and narrowing down the entries to the final lists over the past few years.”

The extended and final deadline for entries is Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 23.59pm HKT. For more information on eligibility, what to prepare for your submission and the nomination and judging process, visit the launch article here.

Got any questions? Send them to [email protected] and we’ll help as soon as we can.