Staff Reporters
Feb 12, 2023

MediaWorks returns as a physical event in 2023

If you're an up-and-comer in the industry who will benefit from mentorship from the likes of Amrita Randhawa (Publicis), Anish Daryani (M&C Saatchi Indonesia), Charlotte Wright (Wavemaker), Bala Pomaleh (Mediabrands Malaysia), and others, we encourage you to register.

Showcase your potential to rise as APAC's future media leader.
Showcase your potential to rise as APAC's future media leader.

MediaWorks returns as an in-person four-day training conference between 23-26 May in Bangkok, Thailand. Historically the event has equipped media buyers and planners with essential skills on understanding and responding to real client briefs under real time pressure. 

Conducted in English, the four-day event will equip media buyers and planners with essential skills on understanding and responding to real client briefs under real time pressure.

Guided by media-expert mentors and MediaWorks graduates from across Asia-Pacific, delegates will learn the practical skills required to succeed in the fast-paced industry. Through intensive workshop-style sessions, lessons in strategy, insight, ideation and presentations, attendees will understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work, and soak in leadership training given by agency chief executives. 

This year Amrita Randhawa, Publicis Groupe's Singapore and SEA CEO is the chairperson, other key mentors include:

  • Anish Daryani, founder and president director, M&C Saatchi Indonesia
  • Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India
  • Bala Pomaleh, CEO, Mediabrands Malaysia
  • Charlotte Wright, chief growth officer, Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker
  • Sudarshan Saha, managing director, EssenceMediacom Vietnam

Who should attend MediaWorks?  

This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:

Media planners & buyers
Account managers
Advertising sales
Agency planners
Brand marketers
Content producers
Planning & accounts directors
Digital manager
Client service managers
Agency creatives
Other industry-related functions

What to learn from MediaWorks?

Creative media technique and strategies
Professional guidance from media industry leaders
Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills
Valuable Insight and feedback to your career development
Broad connections with worldwide industry peers and more

Programme:

MediaWorks offers a hands-on experience and brings together industry experts and professional trainers to assist delegates in examining the obstacles facing the next generation, techniques and strategies to win businesses, hone effective storytelling skills, and build on creativity whilst delivering marketing objectives. 

Due to Covid, there was no physical MediaWorks event in the last few years, but we're excited to be back with a packed schedule in May this year. Watch the highlights from our 2019 event and what the delegates had to say about their experience.


Keen to attend? Register your interest here.

Final registration deadline: Tuesday, 14 April 2023

For other information and general guidelines: Visit the website or write to:

Our team will respond at the earliest opportunity.   

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
