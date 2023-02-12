MediaWorks returns as a physical event in 2023

MediaWorks returns as an in-person four-day training conference between 23-26 May in Bangkok, Thailand. Historically the event has equipped media buyers and planners with essential skills on understanding and responding to real client briefs under real time pressure.

Guided by media-expert mentors and MediaWorks graduates from across Asia-Pacific, delegates will learn the practical skills required to succeed in the fast-paced industry. Through intensive workshop-style sessions, lessons in strategy, insight, ideation and presentations, attendees will understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work, and soak in leadership training given by agency chief executives.



This year Amrita Randhawa, Publicis Groupe's Singapore and SEA CEO is the chairperson, other key mentors include:

Anish Daryani , founder and president director, M&C Saatchi Indonesia

, founder and president director, M&C Saatchi Indonesia Anisha Iyer , CEO, OMD India

, CEO, OMD India Bala Pomaleh , CEO, Mediabrands Malaysia

, CEO, Mediabrands Malaysia Charlotte Wright , chief growth officer, Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker

, chief growth officer, Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker Sudarshan Saha, managing director, EssenceMediacom Vietnam

Who should attend MediaWorks?



This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:



Media planners & buyers

Account managers

Advertising sales

Agency planners

Brand marketers

Content producers

Planning & accounts directors

Digital manager

Client service managers

Agency creatives

Other industry-related functions



What to learn from MediaWorks?



Creative media technique and strategies

Professional guidance from media industry leaders

Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills

Valuable Insight and feedback to your career development

Broad connections with worldwide industry peers and more



Programme:

MediaWorks offers a hands-on experience and brings together industry experts and professional trainers to assist delegates in examining the obstacles facing the next generation, techniques and strategies to win businesses, hone effective storytelling skills, and build on creativity whilst delivering marketing objectives.

Due to Covid, there was no physical MediaWorks event in the last few years, but we're excited to be back with a packed schedule in May this year. Watch the highlights from our 2019 event and what the delegates had to say about their experience.









Keen to attend? Register your interest here.



Final registration deadline: Tuesday, 14 April 2023

For other information and general guidelines: Visit the website or write to:

Our team will respond at the earliest opportunity.