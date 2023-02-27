Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

MediaWorks 2023: Meet the mentors

The four-day in-person media training event will be held between May 23 to 26 in Bangkok with a top-notch roster of leading agency mentors.

MediaWorks, Campaign's hands-on media training event for up-and-coming industry talent in Asia-Pacific returns this May as a four-day physical event in Bangkok, Thailand, giving agency participants real-world experience interacting with clients and their media needs.
 
This is a training conference with a difference involving four intense days of thinking strategies, solutions, working on actual live client briefs, adapting to quick changes, in short, equipping mentees with essential skills for acing the agency world. 
 
Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia returns as the event chairperson, while the complete roster of team mentors is as follows:
 
  • Anish Daryani, founder & CEO, M&C Saatchi Indonesia
  • Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India
  • Bala Pomaleh, CEO, Mediabrands Malaysia
  • Charlotte Wright, chief growth officer, Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker
  • Dody Siregar, general manager, Carat Indonesia
  • Karl Wu, chairman and CEO, Greater China, Havas Group
  • Sudarshan Saha, managing director, EssenceMediacom Vietnam
  • Youli Hooi, general manager/ global client lead, Asia Pacific, Spark Foundry Singapore/ Publicis Media
FAQs about the agenda, registration, and other details can be read here or on the website
