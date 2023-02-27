- Anish Daryani, founder & CEO, M&C Saatchi Indonesia
- Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India
- Bala Pomaleh, CEO, Mediabrands Malaysia
- Charlotte Wright, chief growth officer, Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker
- Dody Siregar, general manager, Carat Indonesia
- Karl Wu, chairman and CEO, Greater China, Havas Group
- Sudarshan Saha, managing director, EssenceMediacom Vietnam
- Youli Hooi, general manager/ global client lead, Asia Pacific, Spark Foundry Singapore/ Publicis Media
MediaWorks 2023: Meet the mentors
The four-day in-person media training event will be held between May 23 to 26 in Bangkok with a top-notch roster of leading agency mentors.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
CMO Power List 2023: Call for nominations
Campaign Asia-Pacific's CMO Power List, a definitive guide to the most influential marketers in the region, is now accepting nominations for its 5th annual listing of top marketers.
Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Christine Li, BBDO
With a knack for finding solutions and inspiring teammates, Li has navigated BBDO Beijing’s business to steady commercial success and better work culture.
Winning advertisers is key to saving newspapers in ...
The WPP media agency network launches a 'Back to News' initiative to bring advertisers into the fight to support responsible journalism and address the spread of misinformation.
Without standard metrics, should brands still ...
Retail media currently lacks standardised metrics, undermining its credibility with brands and hindering industry growth. We find out what brands should ask the retail media networks they are being asked to invest in.