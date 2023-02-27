MediaWorks 2023: Meet the mentors

MediaWorks, Campaign's hands-on media training event for up-and-coming industry talent in Asia-Pacific returns this May as a four-day physical event in Bangkok, Thailand, giving agency participants real-world experience interacting with clients and their media needs.

This is a training conference with a difference involving four intense days of thinking strategies, solutions, working on actual live client briefs, adapting to quick changes, in short, equipping mentees with essential skills for acing the agency world.

Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia returns as the event chairperson, while the complete roster of team mentors is as follows:

Anish Daryani , founder & CEO, M&C Saatchi Indonesia

, founder & CEO, M&C Saatchi Indonesia Anisha Iyer , CEO, OMD India

, CEO, OMD India Bala Pomaleh , CEO, Mediabrands Malaysia

, CEO, Mediabrands Malaysia Charlotte Wright , chief growth officer, Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker

, chief growth officer, Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker Dody Siregar , general manager, Carat Indonesia

, general manager, Carat Indonesia Karl Wu , chairman and CEO, Greater China, Havas Group

, chairman and CEO, Greater China, Havas Group Sudarshan Saha , managing director, EssenceMediacom Vietnam

, managing director, EssenceMediacom Vietnam Youli Hooi, general manager/ global client lead, Asia Pacific, Spark Foundry Singapore/ Publicis Media