Advertising Digital Media News
Omar Oakes
14 hours ago

M&C Saatchi shares up a quarter on return to stock market

The ad agency group is still trading far below the level it was at when accountancy scandal was revealed in 2019.

M&C Saatchi: announced a further £2.8m adjustment for 2017 and earlier periods
M&C Saatchi: announced a further £2.8m adjustment for 2017 and earlier periods

M&C Saatchi’s shares have begun trading again on the stock market today following a 10-week suspension, after the agency group announced the publication of its audited accounts.

Shares in the agency group jumped by about a quarter after the company appeared to finally draw a line under its recent accounting scandal.

The share price is still only at 73p at the time of publication, however – far below the £3.30 they were worth before the scandal emerged in August 2019.

It is almost a year since half the board, including co-founder Lord (Maurice) Saatchi, quit on 10 December 2019.

M&C Saatchi suspended its shares at the end of September 2020 after it failed to complete an audit of its accounting errors for the 2019 financial year before its deadline.

As part of a slew of management changes, company veteran Moray MacLennan has succeeded David Kershaw as chief executive, and Gareth Davis, the former Imperial Tobacco chief executive, has taken over from Jeremy Sinclair as chair.

M&C Saatchi said today that its audited accounts showed “no change” to profit in 2019, as reported previously in September. It also said an additional non-cash adjustment of £2.8 million was required for 2017 and earlier periods.  

The company is under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority over how its accounting regularities were disclosed to the market. M&C Saatchi has admitted to £25.8 million of accounting errors and misjudgments, with £14 million of direct misstatements of profit before tax. 

Today, M&C Saatchi reported a pre-tax loss for 2019 of £8.6 million, compared with a loss of £5.4 million in 2018. Revenue was down 8.7% year on year to £381 million.

When excluding the group’s accounting charges and other measures, the company reported a headline pretax profit of £18.3 million, down 22% year on year.

M&C Saatchi said in the report: “2019 proved to be a very difficult year for the Group as a result of the historical accounting errors. It forced the company to re-evaluate, rethink and fine-tune many aspects of its business and operations, including its corporate governance and strategic direction.

“Looking forward, with a fresh strategy, structure and controls harnessed to the core M&C Saatchi spirit of creativity and entrepreneurial energy, we are very confident of a successful next chapter.”

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

3 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

4 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

5 See the Greater China winners

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

6 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

7 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

8 Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

Related Articles

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
Nov 19, 2020
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi to reduce office space by 25% to preserve cash
Advertising
Oct 28, 2020
Gurjit Degun

M&C Saatchi to reduce office space by 25% to ...

M&C Saatchi shares suspended after it misses audit deadline
Media
Sep 30, 2020
Gurjit Degun

M&C Saatchi shares suspended after it misses audit ...

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account
Advertising
Sep 16, 2020
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia ...

Just Published

Worst-case scenario averted: Forecasters find adspend drop gentler than expected
Advertising
48 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Worst-case scenario averted: Forecasters find ...

Robust digital spending fuelled by small businesses propelled growth, leading GroupM, Magna and Zenith to revise their forecasts upward.

Campaign Connect goes live: Global industry leaders convene to tackle new industry pressures
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Connect goes live: Global industry leaders ...

STARTING AT 2 PM (SG/HK): Hear global leaders from Unilever, Disney, Mondelez, Burger King, Electronic Arts, Kraft Heinz, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Accenture and many more on how marketing will move forward.

The social trends that will shape APAC business in 2021
Advertising
1 hour ago
Dan Neary

The social trends that will shape APAC business in 2021

Facebook's APAC VP provides insights on how businesses in APAC can get ahead of 2021 social-media trends.

Primetime disrupted: OTT's impact in Southeast Asia
Advertising
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Primetime disrupted: OTT's impact in Southeast Asia

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As consumers shift their viewing preferences online, advertisers need to find new ways to follow, a report by The Trade Desk suggests.