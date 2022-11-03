Advertising News
Gurjit Degun
Nov 4, 2022

M&C Saatchi London CCO Ben Golik to leave

The creative department will be run by Guy Bradbury and Matt Lee.

M&C Saatchi London CCO Ben Golik to leave

Ben Golik, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi London, is leaving his post at the end of the year.

Guy Bradbury, creative partner, and Matt Lee, executive creative director, will take over in leading the creative department in the interim.

Golik has worked at M&C Saatchi Group since 2018 when he joined Lida, which was merged with M&C Saatchi in 2020. He has led the integrated shop since then with chief executive Camilla Kemp. Asked whether there were plans to appoint a new CCO, Kemp said she could not "confirm more details yet but we are actively investing in the best creative talent".

Before working at Lida, Golik was UK executive creative director at Rapp for two years, and prior to that he was ECD at Kitcatt Nohr.

Bradbury joined M&C Saatchi earlier this year from Atomic London, which he co-founded in 2012. He previously worked at DDB UK for four years, and Saatchi & Saatchi London for five years.

Lee has worked at M&C Saatchi since 2017 having joined from Leo Burnett. His career includes stints at DDB UK and Red Brick Road.

Kemp said: "We are very grateful to Ben for his work as chief creative officer. We've successfully merged former customer entity Lida with the advertising agency and navigated our way through Covid, and we are hugely proud of the work that we've done together for the agency and our clients.

"I'm delighted that we have two brilliant and highly experienced creative leaders in the team, Matt Lee and Guy Bradbury, who will together assume leadership of our creative department whilst we plan our next chapter. An important moment as we look forward as a proudly independent company."

Earlier this week Campaign reported that M&C Saatchi shareholders voted against selling the business to Next 15 which means that the agency group will continue to be independent. Next 15 made its takeover approach in January.

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Vin Murria drops out of race for M&C Saatchi
Advertising
Oct 4, 2022
Ida Axling

Vin Murria drops out of race for M&C Saatchi

M&A battle for M&C Saatchi is over after shareholders reject Next 15 bid
Advertising
Nov 1, 2022
Ida Axling

M&A battle for M&C Saatchi is over after shareholder...

M&C Saatchi and the brutal complexity of (being) bought
Advertising
Aug 19, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

M&C Saatchi and the brutal complexity of (being) bought

M&C Saatchi Indonesia launches omnichannel shopper and brand unit
Advertising
Sep 1, 2022
Nikita Mishra

M&C Saatchi Indonesia launches omnichannel shopper ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.