M&C Saatchi London CCO Ben Golik to leave

Ben Golik, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi London, is leaving his post at the end of the year.

Guy Bradbury, creative partner, and Matt Lee, executive creative director, will take over in leading the creative department in the interim.

Golik has worked at M&C Saatchi Group since 2018 when he joined Lida, which was merged with M&C Saatchi in 2020. He has led the integrated shop since then with chief executive Camilla Kemp. Asked whether there were plans to appoint a new CCO, Kemp said she could not "confirm more details yet but we are actively investing in the best creative talent".

Before working at Lida, Golik was UK executive creative director at Rapp for two years, and prior to that he was ECD at Kitcatt Nohr.

Bradbury joined M&C Saatchi earlier this year from Atomic London, which he co-founded in 2012. He previously worked at DDB UK for four years, and Saatchi & Saatchi London for five years.

Lee has worked at M&C Saatchi since 2017 having joined from Leo Burnett. His career includes stints at DDB UK and Red Brick Road.

Kemp said: "We are very grateful to Ben for his work as chief creative officer. We've successfully merged former customer entity Lida with the advertising agency and navigated our way through Covid, and we are hugely proud of the work that we've done together for the agency and our clients.

"I'm delighted that we have two brilliant and highly experienced creative leaders in the team, Matt Lee and Guy Bradbury, who will together assume leadership of our creative department whilst we plan our next chapter. An important moment as we look forward as a proudly independent company."

Earlier this week Campaign reported that M&C Saatchi shareholders voted against selling the business to Next 15 which means that the agency group will continue to be independent. Next 15 made its takeover approach in January.