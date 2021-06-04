MassiveMusic acquired by Songtradr

Songtradr, which bills itself as the world’s largest B2B music licensing marketplace, has acquired MassiveMusic, the global creative music agency.

The companies said that combining MassiveMusic’s "unrivalled music for brands footprint" with Songtradr’s technologies and data-informed B2B music products creates a complete, tech-enabled music solution for brands. MassiveMusic will lead the B2B Music Services Division of Songtradr Group, which aims to be a one-stop shop for brands and agencies, with artists, music licensing, bespoke music composition, sonic branding, technology, data and real-time insights.

“MassiveMusic has built a standout reputation for bold, brilliant, creative music solutions for brands over the last 20+ years,” said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. “The complexities of the B2B music industry have made it challenging to fully adopt and leverage technology, limiting it from experiencing the same growth as the consumer music industry. Bringing our companies and competencies together creates the scale and trust to enable a true transformation of the B2B music industry and unlock significant growth potential.”

MassiveMusic has approximately 85 employees with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. it works with global brands including Nike, Heineken, Apple and UEFA. This year it launched a data-driven sonic branding tool called MassiveBASS (see, "Notes of science enter the art of sonic branding"). The company delivered double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in 2020, according to a release.

“Our services are fully complementary to each other, allowing us to further enrich the services that we provide to our clients," Hans Brouwer, founder and CEO of MassiveMusic, said in a release, adding that brands and the creative agencies MassiveMusic works with will benefit from the combination.

"The thing that excites me the most is how our visions, ambitions and cultures are aligned," Brouwer added. "From the first meeting onwards our partnership felt like we'd been in a band for a long time already. We are looking forward to helping our global clients grow: Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger; if you allow me to quote the revolutionary Daft Punk.”

Songtradr has more than 1.5 millions tracks on its platform. It has made a series of acquisitions including Big Sync Music, Cuesongs, Song Zu, Pretzel and Tunefind and has also invested in ASX-listed music data company Jaxsta.