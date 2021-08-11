Marketing Analysis Data
Staff Reporters
5 hours ago

Marketers struggling to deal with deluge of data

TOP OF THE CHARTS: While they have coped admirably with a drastic changes wrought by the pandemic, marketers are balancing a profusion of data sources, with spotty quality and efficacy, Salesforce's State of Marketing report reveals.

See full size image
 
Source: Seventh edition of Salesforce State of Marketing - Insights and trends from over 8,200 global marketers engaging customers from anywhere
 
Methodology: Salesforce Research surveyed over 8,200 marketing leaders worldwide to get their views on a range of subjects including shifts in marketing strategy. state of digital transformation, data management and collaboration. Data in this report is from a double-blind survey conducted from May 4 through June 3, 2021 that generated 8,227 responses across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. 
 
  • 78% of marketers say their customer engagement is data-driven
  • With so much emphasis being placed on customer data and its implications for
    marketing, it’s reasonable to assume that organisations would pull out all the stops
    to ensure its overall quality. Unfortunately, marketers have made only marginal progress in improving data hygiene. 
  • Marketing data quality still leaves much to be desired
  • 78% of high performers say they use a customer data platform (CDP), versus 58% of
    underperformers.
  • With this data explosion, consumers are becoming wary about the safety of their private data--61% of consumers feel like they’ve lost control over how their personal information is used (up from 46% in 2019).* 
