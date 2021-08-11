- 78% of marketers say their customer engagement is data-driven
-
With so much emphasis being placed on customer data and its implications for
marketing, it’s reasonable to assume that organisations would pull out all the stops
to ensure its overall quality. Unfortunately, marketers have made only marginal progress in improving data hygiene.
- Marketing data quality still leaves much to be desired
-
78% of high performers say they use a customer data platform (CDP), versus 58% of
underperformers.
- With this data explosion, consumers are becoming wary about the safety of their private data--61% of consumers feel like they’ve lost control over how their personal information is used (up from 46% in 2019).*
Marketers struggling to deal with deluge of data
TOP OF THE CHARTS: While they have coped admirably with a drastic changes wrought by the pandemic, marketers are balancing a profusion of data sources, with spotty quality and efficacy, Salesforce's State of Marketing report reveals.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Omnicom PR Group's David Gallagher to depart
The international president for growth and development is leaving the business for "a leap into the great unknown."
India's advertising self-regulator unveils new ...
The Advertising Standards Council of India wants to be portrayed to be more future-facing and inclusive.
Have Cannes Lions lost their emotional impact?
Awards jurors love campaigns that drive social purpose yet consumers don’t always feel the same. That's according to research from System 1, which compared Cannes Lions winners against other ads.
L’Oreal expands Wavemaker's global media remit
Wavemaker now handles L’Oréal in 25 markets, including Australia and New Zealand.