Analysis News
Natasha Bach
1 day ago

Marketers are diving into the metaverse; consumers not so much

That’s according to research from Sprout Social, which also found the public has fully embraced short-form video.

Marketers are diving into the metaverse; consumers not so much

Metaverse may be the word on every marketer's lips, but consumers are not yet convinced.

That's according to the latest report from Sprout Social, which found that while 67% of marketers plan to invest at least a quarter of their budget into metaverse-related efforts over the next year, interest in the metaverse among consumers is low, at 24%. Just 17% of consumers say the same about non-fungible tokens, while interest in augmented reality and virtual reality is higher, at 39%.

Despite these figures, marketers said they are planning to adopt each of these emerging technologies at a growing rate in the year to come, confident that consumers will follow.

"As consumers continue to increase their time spent on social media, marketers are making significant investments in their teams, people and technology," said Kristin Johnson, VP of content and communications at Sprout Social via email. "Our data underscores how quickly social strategy and consumer preferences can change, and for marketers, the key to success will be renewing their focus on growing their skill set and understanding the many ways in which social impacts their role and organization."

Consumers do appear to be fully on-board with short-form video. Self-reported interest in using TikTok grew from 17% in 2020 to 38% this year. Consumers have yet to move away from YouTube, even though marketers are dedicating fewer resources to the platform: 51% of consumers plan to spend time on YouTube in the next year, while only 35% of marketers plan to include it in their strategies, down from 52% in 2020.

The report also found that more than half of the marketers surveyed (52%) list sourcing talent as the biggest challenge they are facing this year. On the consumer side, trends toward supporting companies that align with their values continue: 71% said brands should take a stand on sensitive issues, a belief particularly held among Gen Z and Millennials. Consumers also increasingly expect high-quality, timely customer care on social media, and will readily share negative experiences.

Finally, this expectation of authenticity also carries through to brand partnerships with creators. Not only do consumers expect brands to choose the right creators, but 81% of consumers surveyed say they would unfollow creators who post sponsored content more than a few times per week.

Sprout Social's survey is based on responses from 500 marketers and 1,000 consumers across the US.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

4 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

8 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Marketers have to overcome resistance from board on Web3 and the metaverse
Marketing
May 12, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketers have to overcome resistance from board on ...

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?
Analysis
2 days ago
Matthew Keegan

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

Metaverse insurance: Ushering in a new class of assets
Digital
4 days ago
Humphrey Ho

Metaverse insurance: Ushering in a new class of assets

‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap
Digital
3 days ago
Bethanie Ryder

‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s ...

Just Published

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies
Advertising
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

The global brewer is looking to kick off meetings in Cannes in pursuit of a new global creative ecosystem.

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?
Advertising
11 hours ago
Avery Booker

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?

For luxury brands, taking the current Covid-impacted softness in mainland China as a cue to reduce exposure to the market is the wrong approach.

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': Accenture India MD
Digital
11 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': ...

Vineet R Ahuja shares his insights on reinvention, brand trust, personalisation at Accenture, and more.

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head group-wide creative practice
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ben Bold

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head ...

Kay elevated to new post after less than a year at Publicis.