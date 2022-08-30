Advertising News
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

Wong and Alrick Dorett will now lead TBWA Singapore. The agency also names a new ECD to replace Andy Grant.

L-R: Alrick Dorett & Mandy Wong
L-R: Alrick Dorett & Mandy Wong

TBWA Asia has made a series of changes at the top, promoting Mandy Wong to president of TBWA Singapore to replace Ara Hampartsoumian, who has resigned as chief executive officer, a role he held since 2019.

Wong, who was most recently the managing director of TBWA Singapore, has been at the agency for almost two decades. Before being made MD, she served as managing partner for two years.

Steering the ship with Wong is Alrick Dorett, chief operating officer of TBWA Singapore and Malaysia and chief pricing officer, TBWA Asia.

Wong will focus will on client engagement, new business, talent, and expanding TBWA’s creative competencies, while Dorett’s focus will include innovation and technology-driven transformation, operations, finance, and commercial strategy.

Meanwhile, Asheen Naidu, deputy executive creative director at TBWA Singapore has been promoted to lead the creative department as executive creative director. He replaces Andy Grant who also leaves the agency.

Naidu will join the leadership team, and will continue to work closely with Perry Essig, the chief creative experience officer of TBWA Asia.

Emmanuel Sabbagh who returned to Asia in July as chief strategy officer, TBWA Asia, will lead the Singapore planning department. 

“Change is opportunity. Time and again, the agency’s ability to respond to and grow from rapid change has been central to its success,” said Sean Donovan, president of TBWA Asia. “Mandy and Alrick have demonstrated over the last several years that they are the ideal candidates to step up and lead our agency into its next great chapter. We’re thrilled both have accepted their new leadership roles.”

He added: “Ara has been part of the leadership team at TBWA Singapore for eight years, first as managing director then as CEO. We thank him for the contributions he has made to the growth of our people, our clients and our collective. He leaves with our very best wishes.”

According to Hampartsoumian's LinkedIn account, he is now a self-employed independent consultant. 

