PR News
Surekha Ragavan
1 day ago

Mandy Galmes joins Sefiani as MD and partner

The former CEO of H+K Australia moves to the 22-year-old reputation agency.

From left: Robyn Sefiani & Mandy Galmes
From left: Robyn Sefiani & Mandy Galmes

Mandy Galmes, the former CEO of Hill+Knowlton (H+K) Australia, has joined reputation agency Sefiani Communications Group as managing director and partner. Prior to H+K, Galmes was managing director of Sibling, a purpose-built integrated agency in WPP AUNZ dedicated to Westfield. Before that she founded and led Fuel Communications, now within Herd MSL.

Chair and CEO of Sefiani, Robyn Sefiani, said that Galmes’ appointment will allow her to focus on other areas.

“Mandy’s appointment allows me to focus on my areas of passion: Sefiani’s strategic direction, providing reputation counsel to the C-suite, helping effect positive change for causes I care deeply about, mentoring colleagues and helping advance the communications profession,” said Sefiani.

Both Galmes and Sefiani have been friendly and respectful competitors for years. Galmes said she has a “huge amount of admiration for Robyn and her business”.

“Sefiani has attracted some of the best talent in the market and this in turn draws in high-calibre clients. I am extremely energised by the opportunity to build on this, accelerate the growth of the business and continue to nurture the people-led culture,” said Galmes.

Galmes has a track record as a strategic advisor to businesses. Her work has spanned regulatory and legislative change programmes, behaviour change campaigns, consumer product recalls, brand activations, occupational health and safety issues and reputational rebuild. Her skills in stakeholder management and risk mitigation are complemented by her creative approach to consumer engagement and brand building.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

