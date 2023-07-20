Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

With a plethora of content available at our fingertips from online networks, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and other sources of streaming media, brands are finding themselves constantly locked in an intense battle for audience attention. The global attention span has been steadily decreasing over the years, with a study by Microsoft concluding that the human attention span has dropped to eight seconds — shrinking nearly 25% within a few years.

In a marketer’s arsenal, there may still remain a haloed role for the indulgent, complex narrative of a video-based commercial delivered over linear TV programming or digital channels, but with audiences surrounded by an endless stream of content, every click, scroll, and swipe has become too fleeting, yet too precious of a commodity to waste.

This is a new reality that brands must come to terms with. Evolved, high-touch media-driven engagement strategies call for frequent doses of sweet and snappy brand-led content, but it cannot be mistaken for or substituted with overtly promotional sale pitches.

For the most part, scepticism towards branded content has been at an all-time high, with consumers second-guessing the authenticity and intent of brands involved. It is no surprise that bets placed on these one-time tactics — filled to the brim with not-at-all-subtle call-to-actions for customers to buy, subscribe, enroll, download, and so on — have backfired.

Simply put, even in the mere seconds that we now have with our audiences, the importance of building a brand and crafting a cohesive narrative remains more vital than ever.

How then can marketers pack a punch in their short videos, incorporating all the necessary elements of today’s definition of entertainment and engagement into the few precious moments they have on users’ screens?

Harnessing the power of storytelling in shortform videos

It is no secret that a good story has the ability to not only convey brand messages in a compelling, easy-to-digest manner, but also create powerful emotional connections with customers. In the realm of shortform ads, however, the question lies in how these tales can be compressed without taking away too much from the experience. A joint study between TikTok and WARC reveals some of the best ways brands can start doing this:

Adding a sprinkle of relatability to the mix

Depicting highly relatable situations can do wonders in helping audiences make quick connections to what is happening in the video. These moments — be it the feeling of anxiety when studying for a test, the butterflies that accompany a first date or the frustration of waiting in the rain — can be used to set the context from the get-go, whilst getting viewers emotionally invested in familiar situations that they have likely faced time and again.

These can also take on a deeper level through the integration of sociocultural factors, including narratives around filial piety or well-known traditions on what to do during special occasions that have been passed through generations.

Putting your brand front and centre

Having these few precious seconds to tell your story means that it is even more crucial to drive and ensure brand recall. This means putting your brand on the centre stage within the first 0–3 seconds of the ad, whilst incorporating at least four additional brand cues like your brand colours, logo, mascots or product into the rest of the video to amplify the impact.

Real people, real impact

What are stories without people? After all, the faces featured in these shortform videos are oftentimes representations of the target audience and what they aspire to be or achieve, so it is unsurprising that the use of real people has led to a 9% increase in watch time.

Collaborating with the right creators, especially in a world where more people are looking towards key opinion leaders (KOLs) to affirm their purchasing decisions, is key to making stories come together in a quicker, more accessible fashion — especially if audiences are already familiar with what the chosen KOL stands for.