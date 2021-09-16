Marketing Data
Make-or-break festival season looms for marketers

TOP OF THE CHARTS: To stay afloat, marketers expect digital brands will win the holiday season, and are planning to offer in-person and online experiences.

Make-or-break festival season looms for marketers

Source: 2021 Holiday Trends Report, SE Asia Consumer and Marketer results by Sitecore and Advanis. The survey took responses from 404 consumer marketers in the following sectors: retail and consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and technology B2B and B2C. 

  • 69% of marketers reporting a decline in sales so far this year.
  • Small businesses could be the worst impacted from this continued slump.Nearly 40% of marketers said festive season sales represents the bulk of annual sales - this is particularly true for businesses with less than 500 employees.
  • Almost every marketer is concerned about the impact of inflation on the Christmas shopping season
  • Marketers are similarly concerned that changing local health conditions could result in the need for fast marketing pivots.
  • However, despite the uncertainty, marketers feel better prepared than last year to deal with product availability, balancing online and offline demand, and their customer profiling and personalisation programs.
