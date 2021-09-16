Make-or-break festival season looms for marketers

See full-size chart

Source: 2021 Holiday Trends Report, SE Asia Consumer and Marketer results by Sitecore and Advanis. The survey took responses from 404 consumer marketers in the following sectors: retail and consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and technology B2B and B2C.

More from this source:

69% of marketers reporting a decline in sales so far this year.

Small businesses could be the worst impacted from this continued slump.Nearly 40% of marketers said festive season sales represents the bulk of annual sales - this is particularly true for businesses with less than 500 employees.

Almost every marketer is concerned about the impact of inflation on the Christmas shopping season

Marketers are similarly concerned that changing local health conditions could result in the need for fast marketing pivots.

However, despite the uncertainty, marketers feel better prepared than last year to deal with product availability, balancing online and offline demand, and their customer profiling and personalisation programs.