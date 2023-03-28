Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis The Knowledge
Maria Iu
2 days ago

M&A in 2022: activity at three-year high as ad groups returned to buying fold

WPP and Havas were top buyers last year.

Advertising and marketing mergers and acquisitions are heating up once more, with 2022 deals close to pre-pandemic levels. In 2023 and beyond, buyers will be looking for companies that show resilienc

Excellent choice! This is exclusive Campaign content.

Sign in or join our top subscription tier, The Knowledge, today.

The Knowledge

Why Subscribe?

  • Monthly global and APAC research reports on M&A, new business and client spending
  • Quarterly global forecasting reports
  • Trend analysis reports with APAC agency report cards
  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles,. No monthly limits!
  • Full account membership support
  • Event discounts
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

2 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

3 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

4 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

5 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

6 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

7 WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

8 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

9 TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

10 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Related Articles

WPP scores the four largest accounts in May
Jul 25, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

WPP scores the four largest accounts in May

Private-equity funds boosted M&A deal-making in 2021: Ciesco
Jan 10, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Private-equity funds boosted M&A deal-making in ...

M&A Watch: CX and B2B top trends in December
The Knowledge
Feb 16, 2023
James Kesner

M&A Watch: CX and B2B top trends in December

M&A Watch: Activity returns to pre-pandemic levels
The Knowledge
Jan 24, 2023
James Kesner

M&A Watch: Activity returns to pre-pandemic levels

Just Published

Paradise City's new campaign seeks to redefine Korean hospitality advertising
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Paradise City's new campaign seeks to redefine ...

Simultaneously launching a popular, luxury Korean resort in two culturally diverse markets and different target audiences was a creative challenge for Dentsu. The end result does not disappoint.

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing ...

CDMO for UK and Ireland, Lex Bradshaw-Zanger replaces outgoing Shelly Chiang in the new role.

Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Nielsen Ad Intel shows a big jump in ad spending in highly competitive markets.

S4 sees growth slow in 2023 after losing key Mondelez contract
10 hours ago
Will Green

S4 sees growth slow in 2023 after losing key ...

Martin Sorrell says the company continues to have a 'significant relationship' with Mondelez.