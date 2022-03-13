M/Six rebrands to mSix & Partners

Global media agency network M/Six is rebranding with a new identity and a name change to 'mSix & Partners' that will be applied to all of its 49 offices across 41 countries.

The agency, which is a joint venture between The&Partnership and WPP says the name change better reflects its dual ownership structure and belief in 'true partnership' with its people, clients and sister agencies.

“mSix is a unique agency: no-one else can combine the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of an independent with the scale of investment in media, tech & talent that only WPP can bring," said Jack Swayne, managing partner and global CEO of mSix & Partners. “As a business we are doubling down on partnership. Partnership has allowed us, our clients and our people to adapt to change in the past and will be even more important as we lean in to continual change in the future.Our name must reflect who we are and who we want to be, an agency that is at the forefront of data, tech and media and knows how to connect that to brand experience, comms and unique ways of working. mSix & Partners does that perfectly.”

The brand refresh also includes a new agency positioning: 'Further, faster', aimed at tying together all its capabilities across media and commerce, measurement and technology in multi-disciplined teams working closely--and often embedded with--clients.

“Further, faster', is the primary benefit our clients feel from working with our unique partnership," said Dan Whitmarsh, strategy partner and global CSO. "Whether the goal is transformation of their agency model or understanding of how to drive full-funnel effectiveness, we take our clients further in achieving this, faster than anyone else.”

The rebranding follows a leadership change in January, with Swayne taking over the CEO role from longtime chief executive Jess Burley, credited for much of the agency's global growth.

Over the past two years, M/Six has grown its media billings by 31%, adding new clients Discovery, Jabra CBRE, Whirlpool, Ocado, National Express, Puma and Plenity.